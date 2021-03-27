Happy Holi 2021 : Greetings, wishes and texts you can send to your loved ones

Holi is a “festival of colours”. The exuberant festival which makes life even more colourful will be celebrated on March 29 this year. People are used to celebrating Holi with each other around a bonfire, or by smearing colour on each other’s faces.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have to still maintain social distancing. However, this does not have to put a damper on this festival as you can still celebrate virtually with your loved ones.

Here are some greetings, wishes and texts that you can send one another

1. Happy Holi! Wishing you and your family a joyous Holi, filled with love and laughter.

2. May this festival of Holi bring colour into your lives and prosperity in your hearts! Happy Holi!

3. We may not be physically present in front of each other but our presence in spirit is what counts! Have a jolly Holi!

4. Holi Hai! Let’s throw all our negativity and worry in the bonfire and focus on the happiness and love this festival has to offer.

5. May God bless you in abundance this Holi and may you grow closer to your loved ones! Happy Holi!

6. Let the festival of Holi remind us that good will always triumph over evil and that our lives will be brighter than before. Have a lovely Holi!

7. Happy Holi from ours to yours! Sending good vibes and positivity your way!

8. May you paint the lives of those around you in bright and beautiful colours and may you be blessed with everything you need. Have a great Holi!

9. Happy Holi! Let’s treat each other with kindess this Holi and help everyone enjoy this colourful festival.

10. Wishing you and your family a wonderful Holi and may you be blessed in abundance by God himself.