National Pet Day 2021: Celebrating pets and proud pet parents

Barely a month after the death of her German Shepherd, companion and daughter Jiah that a forlorn New Delhi-based Neelam Singh, Editor and Content Strategy Head with a media group, saw a pair of beautiful eyes looking at her. She was reluctant to hold that black furball in her hands. "Jiah left me in May 2015. It was just one month, and I was trying to live with her memories. All of a sudden, that furball jumped up and started licking my face. Maybe she was able to see the hidden tears in my eyes. I touched her, and she settled comfortably in my lap," Singh recounts.

She was in two minds. The guy kept asking her if she wanted to adopt a puppy. "I was silent. He again checked, 'Do you want a male dog?' Suddenly the furball in my lap looked at me. Her eyes were so intense. She started wagging her tail. 'Can I adopt her?' I murmured," reminisces Singh, who brought her furball home in June 2015 and named her bundle of joy, Ana. "She gradually accommodated herself as per my office timings. There were several occasions when I wanted to spend time with her, but my work kept me away from home. Fortunately, the lockdown happened, and it allowed me to spend maximum time with Ana. She fights with me, plays with me, throws her tantrums and sleeps with me like a small puppy. I listen to her, and she listens to me. Yes, animals do talk if you listen to them," says Singh.