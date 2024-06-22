Struggling With Cracked Heels? Here Are 5 Simple And Easy Tips To Heal Your Feet

Canva

Do you feel self-conscious about wearing stylish footwear and flaunting your feet in public due to cracked heels? If yes, then no more struggling with cracked heels, as we have got you some effective and natural ways to heal your foot.

Cracked heels can be a painful and unsightly issue, especially caused by a lack of foot care and low nutrition. However, with simple habits and remedies, you can prevent cracked heels and promote healthy and smooth feet.

Exfoliation is must

Regular exfoliation is a must to remove dead skin from your heels, which can build up in future and lead to cracked skin.

To begin, soak your heels in warm water for 10-15 minutes, Following this, exfoliate using a pumice stone, foot scruber, or a foot file. Doing this once in a week will prevent your foot from getting dry and causing cracks.

Moisturising

After exfoliation, moisturising is a crucial step for maintaining healthy and smooth skin. Opt for thick and good quality cream that contains ingredients such as shea butter, cocoa butter or urea to deeply moisturise your dry skin. You can apply moisture and wear socks overnight for better absorption and quick results.

Opt for comfortable footwear

Your footwear can also cause cracks and dry feet. Choose comfortable footwear and cushioned shoes that provide heel support and low pressure on the foot. High heels and uncomfortable shoes can cause foot soreness and tissue damage, leading to cracked skin.

Feet massages

Feet massages will improve blood circulation and maintain the elasticity of the skin. Gently massage your feet for 5-10 minutes regularly by using nourishing oil that will improve blood flow to the dry region and also make the skin softer, preventing cracks.

Other home remedy

For better and faster results, you can soak your feet in a solution using 1 cup of listerine, 1 cup of apple cider vinegar and 2 cups of warm water for 15 minutes. Remove your feet and rub the skin using a pumice stone. Do this remedy once a week for effective results.