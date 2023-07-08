Stephen Devassy On His Upcoming Music Album, Ekta, And How The Lines Have Blurred Between Indian And Western Music

Stephen Devassy |

Stephen Devassy, an award-winning musician, who is known to have worked with some of the biggest musicians in the country such as Ustad Zakir Hussain, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, AR Rahman, and Bombay Jayashri among several others, is set to release a music album EKTA - For Unity For Peace. The musician was in the city recently for a music concert, which is followed by several shows across Europe this month.

Born in Kerala, Stephen has over 2,000 live shows across 60 countries to his credit – often referred to as ‘Flying Fingers’ and ‘Prince of Piano' by his fans and music fraternity. The musician spoke to FPJ about his upcoming music album, the inspiration behind creating soulful renditions, the Europe tour and much more.

Read Excerpts

Do tell us about Ekta… What played the inspiration?

It has been an extensive journey to prepare for this project, and it stands as my most ambitious undertaking to date. This album serves as a humble expression of everything I have experienced over the past few years, particularly in light of the challenges our world has faced. Being deeply connected to our youth and the people of our generation, I can empathise with their emotions. Through EKTA, I aspire to convey a message of hope and unity, urging everyone to become ambassadors of peace. I will work on the final mix of EKTA at the Abbey Road studio in London.

How do you see Indian music being perceived abroad?

Indian music has captured the hearts of people worldwide, who appreciate its enchanting rhythms and melodic scales. The intricate art of singing various ragas in Indian classical music has been embraced by listeners globally, drawn to its unique and refreshing blend of musical styles. The majority of my listeners deeply resonate with my music, appreciating its meticulously crafted fusion with global musical influences.

But do you think, Indian music, to much extent, is getting influenced by Western music, especially with the new generation of musicians?

The influence of Western music is evident nowadays in Indian movies and other platforms. However, the serene and pure essence of Indian music remains incredibly powerful, unchangeable, and indomitable. Regardless of the extent of Western music's influence, Indian music, with its strong classical roots, retains its unparalleled uniqueness and greatness. Even prominent Western musicians seek collaborations with Indian musicians because they realise that our ragas form the foundation of all music.

Unlike many of your parallel musicians, you have composed several devotional songs.

When given the opportunity to engage in sacred chants and gospel music, I felt a deep calling, as if I was destined for this purpose and meant to be involved in the world of music. I feel devotional songs have the ability to make us feel good, uplifted, and rejuvenated, profoundly impacting our lives and well-being. Whether it is the Upanishads, shlokas, Sufi music, gospel songs, or bhajans, regardless of religion, music and song are the most powerful means to establish a direct connection with God and individuals.

You have worked with many musicians, across languages and genres, how do you navigate the language barrier as a key instrumentalist?

Instrumental music transcends language barriers and holds universal appeal. It serves as an elevated form that amplifies human emotions. Personally, I align with this shift and follow a similar approach where the keyboard, once considered an accompaniment, has become a key and solo instrument in my performances. I am grateful for the energy and inspiration that drives me to embrace this mindset.

Is there any area of music that you are keen to explore as a musician?

I firmly believe that there is a vast realm of possibilities and a long path ahead for me to explore in my creative journey. The sky's the limit when it comes to creativity, and I sense that there are countless avenues waiting for me to delve into, where magic can happen, and meaningful changes can be brought about. When you truly love what you do, the passion becomes boundless, and it feels effortless. I believe that one should never cease doing what they love, continuously striving for new heights and seeking out fresh opportunities. This mindset drives me forward, ready to embrace the endless possibilities that lie ahead.

Conventionally, music is considered a hobby and not a career. Do you think the mindset has changed over the years?

During my early years as a professional musician, I often encountered people travelling by train or bus who would inquire about my profession. When I mentioned that I was a musician, they would sometimes follow up with a question like, "Okay, but what do you do for a living?" This mindset prevailed, particularly in the 90s, when people believed that pursuing music as a livelihood did not necessarily lead to a better life. Even if one achieves greatness or becomes a legend, the struggle persists. It is through this struggle that we grow, evolve, and refine our talents. In life, nothing comes easy. Everything that we pursue requires dedicated hard work and perseverance.

You have been on musical tours for quite some time now, how do you maintain a balance between work and family, especially being with your son?

The journey of parenthood and the joys of a loving partnership are invaluable aspects of my life that bring me fulfilment and a deep sense of love and belonging.

Stephen with his wife Jesna |

Regardless of where I am in the world, if I don’t have a performance the next day, I make it a point to come back home because I never want my son to feel my absence. This heartwarming connection exists between us. He enjoys our time together, and as a father, I find immense joy in nurturing and caring for him.

Your son is already popular on social media, how do you ensure he isn't affected by instant fame?

The concept of going viral has become a new way of gaining fame, especially for the current and future generations, including my son.

Stephen with his son Shawn Devassy | Instagram

When children start to receive recognition and feel known by others, there is a risk of their minds becoming saturated. That's why I always remind him that there is still a long way to go. During my own youth, such instantaneous fame was unheard of.

