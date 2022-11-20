Spoken Fest 4.0: Babil Khan shares story about void in his life after his father Irfan Khan's demise: Check out more |

First day of Spoken Fest 4.0 on November 19 was full of fun and flare at Jio Gardens in BKC. The culture-fest witnessed massive crowd majority of it were youngsters. Set in the pasture, the ambience was colourful thanks to the décor, stage, audience, various eateries stalls, and collectibles. Performers from various fields like story telling, poetry, comic acts, and singing among others were part of the fest on the first day.

One of the attractions of the fest on the first day was Babil Khan, late actor Irfan Khan's son. The budding actor took the center stage and spoke about the void in his life after his father's demise. "During my childhood, when I asked my father that I want to search for God, he used to tell me to float on a river. I did try that and with so many failures I was able to float on a river on the 10th day. My Baba then said, "This means to surrender oneself to God without worrying."

"But at that time whatever he said sound useless to me, Babil added."

Babil went on to narrate that he had no friends in his village. "When we move to city and my Baba gained popularity, many people became my friends. I started liking to go to parties and was enjoying that attention. When Baba used to ask me to spend time with him, I wasn't interested. After his demise, I realised my mistakes and what he wanted to teach me. We fail to realise what our parents want to teach at that particular moment but that sinks to us later on," he said before signing off.

Actor Shweta Tripathi of Mirzapur fame shared her experience of being oneself. Singer Shilpa Rao sang songs from her collection. Independent artist, Osho Jain presented two of his unreleased songs for the first time at the fest. His song are depiction of day to day life experiences, which were well received by the audiences.

Poet Nidhi Narwal narrated a poetry about what being an elder sibling feels like. Dhruv Lohumi perfomed a comic act on 'train and sutta story'. In addition, Salman Elahi, Harpreet and Siddhanth also performed at the event.

Senior actor Sachin Pilgaonkar shared his experience of working with R.D. Burman. Comedian Shayan Roy did a gig on a typical Bengali family and its functioning. Sushant Digvikar shared about gender identity and the need to accept it completely. Comedian Sumukhi Suresh narrated her story of 'Big Girl Tax' with a comic flavour to it.

The day had a memorable performance by Rapper Shrishti Tawade who rocked the stage with her high on energy performance. Comedian Vir Das in conversation with Tess Joseph spoke about how difficult it is to express individual views in India and how he imagines a free India to be like. The evening concluded with a music performance by Indie-folk music band When Chai met Toast from Kochi.

