Babil Khan to perform at the fourth edition of Spoken Fest at Jio Gardens in BKC | Spoken Fest 2022

Spoken Fest organised by Kommune is back with its fourth edition that is Spoken Fest 4.0. The two-day fest is scheduled to take place on November 19 and 20 at Jio Gardens in BKC.

With over 65 performances by some of the known names in the art and culture world, the fest will also see some budding artists, poets showcasing their talents. The line-up will also feature Babil Khan, son of actor Irfan Khan.

“ I have been graced with a chance to express with sincere freedom, to truthfully express without the pressure of being ‘good’. I want to explore my journey of belonging somewhere outside what is deemed ‘normal’ and finding my way to feeling like I belong at all. It is my journey of how I managed to feel I fit in this world," said Babil.

The line up includes singer Sid Sriram, Deveshi Sehgal, poet Rakesh Tiwari, Alif, stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh, music band When Chai Met Toast and actor Mithila Palkar with her quintessential act. These artists are all set to captivate you with their unique acts, slam poetry and a lot more in their style.

Roshan Abbas, Co-Founder, Kommune said, “Spoken Fest is back with its physical format after a year. What makes Spoken Fest unique is that it is the only festival which asks you to tune in, not tune out. We've seen our audience emotionally and intellectually engage with the performances. Our quality of experience and content is unique and well curated. And all at a price point that is very affordable."

Over the course of two days the fest brings a host of activities and interactive workshops. Expect art zones, a curated bazaar and experiential brand interactions.

Tickets: insider.in

Read Also 8 Midnight coffee spots for a romantic night out in Mumbai