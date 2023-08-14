Spicy Salmon: A Perfect Recipe To Make Your Independence Day Lunch Better

There's something magical about salmon. It is perfect for meal and packing up for lunches. All of the components in the salmon are great on their own. For instance, the vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and selenium available in Salmon are a good source of potassium. Moreover, Salmon is a quick fish to cook. It's rich and its fatty flesh makes it an ideal foil for spices. Here's how you can make this easy and healthy dish at home with a mix of hilli powder, five spice, cumin and coriander, and a slice of sprint onion to finish the look.

Ingredients to make Spicy Mayo:

1 cup mayo, 2 tablespoons sriracha, 2 teaspoon gochujang (optional), 1green onion thinly sliced, Salt to taste, Couple drops sesame oil

For Spicy Salmon Filling:

3 tbsp spicy mayo mix, 8oz salmon, 2 teaspoons furikake seasoning, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sriracha, 1-2 cucumber sticks per roll

For Garnish:

Sliced green onions, Sesame seeds, Furikake, Spicy mayo, Tobikooil solids, 1 green onion thinly sliced, Salt to taste, Couple of drops sesame oil

Method:

Prepare rice by combining rice and water in sauce pan. Bring to a full boil, then reduce to lowest simmer, cover and cook for 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, turn off heat, crack lid, and allow to cool to room temperature.

Remove skin from fillet and discard or save for another use if you prefer.

Slice the salmon into long strips and then slice those strips into small cubes. I prefer ¼ inch or so, but you can make them larger or smaller depending on your preference.

Place salmon in a mixing bowl, add remaining spicy salmon filling ingredients and stir to combine. Place in fridge if not using right away.

Recipe by Chef Mukesh of Akra in Delhi

