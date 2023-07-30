Sonu Nigam Birthday Special: 7 Heart-Touching Songs By The Singer That Are Part Of Every Millennial's Nostalgia | FPJ

Its Sonu Nigam 50th birthday today! The talented singer was born on 30 July 1973. He is definitely, one of the best, most popular and successful playback singers in the Bollywood Film Industry. In 2022, he was also, honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour for his contribution in the field of arts. He has also, released a number of hit albums. He is known as the 'Modern Rafi', a title given to him after his musical idol Mohammad Rafi.

Sonu Nigam's song definitely has been a part of every millennial's nostalgia. Here are his top 7 songs that you must have played several times during your school and college days; also, when you saw your crush or fell in love or fall out of love, during breakups.

Ab Mujhe Raat Din

A song when you can't stop thinking about your crush or love.

Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Best sensous song and we absolutely, love Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol Duo in this song; especially SRK.

Dil Dooba from Khakee

Song when you fell in love with someone.

Tanhayee from Dil Chahta Hai

Afer breakup song- to feel that sadness and loneliness.

Saathiya Title Song

Song from a lover for his partner.

Tumse Milke Dil Ka from Main Hoon Na

A song perfect when you first met your crush.

Soniyo from Raaz 2

Song for people in love.

And a bonus song- Tumhi Dekho Naa from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

A song that take us to dreamland and we start imagining ourselves in this song, especially wearing gorgeous sarees like Rani Mukherjee. Even, while you just listen to this song; it will remind you of your love when you are away from them.

