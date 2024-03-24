Holi 2024: 7 Bollywood Songs For That Perfect Dance Party With Friends

File Image

With the 'Festival of Colours' around the corner, let us check our 'To-do-list.' Old clothes to be worn on Holi - done, sunscreen lotion, sunglasses, thandai and snacks arrangement - done, water toys (pichkari) - done, balloons and organic colours - bought. What is left?

A MUSIC PLAYLIST!

Holi is incomplete without Bollywood songs. Any Holi party needs a dash of Hindi songs so that you can dance, sing while playing Holi and also, while enjoying your favourite Thandai. So, we have created a list of 7 best Bollywood songs, that will make your Holi Bash more enjoyable and which you must definitely include in your playlist.

Take a look:

Balam Pichkari

The song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which was released in 2013, tops the list of Holi songs. The song features Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actors of the movie and the choreography is a bang on. One cannot stop grooving to its beats.

Jai Jai Shivshankar

Jai Jai Shivshankar from the movie War which was released in 2019, features two Bollywood actors showcasing their best dance skills. The song also, teaches you that just a simple white shirt or a decent white vest is all you need for the festival.

Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hain

The song from the greatest movie of all times -- Sholay which released in 1975, features Hema Malini and Dharmendra. The love song is a must in every Holi music playlist.

Rang Barse

Yash Chopra's movie Silsila, released in the year 1981, was much ahead of its time, but we are not here to discuss that. The song Rang Barse, sung by Amitabh Bachchan, was a major hit and is still a preferred song in Holi parties.

Do me a favour lets play Holi

Amazing chemistry between the lead pair (from the 2005 movie Waqt) - Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra is what makes this song extra special. The song picturisation has all the elements of the festival and the track is the perfect blend of peppy and groovy.

Hori Khele Raghuveera

2003's Baghban, a revised version of the 1983's Rajesh Khanna's Avtaar, made every parent feel, "Aaj Kal K Bacche Aise Hi Hote Hain." The song Hori Khele Raghuveera, also sung by Amitabh Bachchan like in Silsila, is yet another Holi hit song.

Aaj Na Chhodenge

The song from 1971 film Kati Patang, starring Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh, is an iconic number which is still enjoyed by people during Holi.