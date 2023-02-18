Maha Shivratri 2023: 6 Songs that will immerse you into Lord Shiva's devotion | FPJ

Maha Shivratri, a holy festival, is celebrated annually with much fervour and excitement across India. Shivratri means 'the night of Shiva', is celebrated on February 18 this year.

Maha Shivratri is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies that keep the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

During Samudra Manthan, to protect the entire world from the evil effects, Shiva drank the entire poison and due to this, his throat became blue and hence he came to be known as 'Neelakantha'.

Devotees chant mantras in praise of Lord Shiva. Similarly, people also, play songs and immerse themselves in Lord Shiva's devotion. Many Bollywood movies too, have embedded the emotion of praying Lord Shiva through their songs with excellent lyrics.

Watch these songs dedicated to Lord Shiva:

1. Namo Namo

The song from 'Kedarnath' movie starring Sushant Singh Rajput narrates the glory of Lord Shiva and is composed and sung by Amit Trivedi. Lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya which contain anecdotes from Shiva Mahapurna describing different incarnations and forms of Lord Shiva. The devotional song brings us to the realisation about the greatness of the deity and reaffirms our faith and beliefs.

2. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' is a fun filled dance number that exactly describes one's condition on drinking Bhang and has Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz in it. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, the song is from the 1974 movie, 'Aap Ki Kasam'.

3. Bhole O Bhole

'Bhole O Bhole' song from Amitabh Bachchan’s musical movie, 'Yaarana', is an emotional song with Kishore Kumar’s voice and Rajesh Roshan’s brilliant music. The movie was released in 1981.

4. Kaun Hain Voh

'Baahubali – The Beginning' song- 'Kaun Hain Voh' is a musical treat in the soulful voice of Kailash Kher and the song begins with verses of the Shiv Tandav Stotram. The song will bring out your spirituality in you.

5. Har Har Shambu

No description required. Just listen to this song; it will make you dance while you are completely immersed in almighty Lord Shiva's devotion.

6. Shiva Tandava Stotram

Shiva Tandava Stotram (शिवताण्डवस्तोत्रम्) is a hymn of praise that describes Shiva's power and beauty. Listen to this stotram to experience the zone of serenity all by yourself.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)