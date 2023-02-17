Maha Shivratri 2023: 5 historical Shiva temples in Mumbai; you should definitely visit on this holy festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 17, 2023
Ambreshwar Shiva Temple in Ambarnath is a historic 11th-century Hindu temple, known locally as Puratana Shivalaya; situated on the bank of Vadavan (Waldhuni) river
The temple was built in 1060 AD beautifully carved in stone, probably by Shilahara king Chhittaraja and may also have been rebuilt by his son Mummuni
Popular Tungareshwar Shiva Temple is located at the hilltop of Tungareshwar Hills, in Vasai. The main feature of this temple is it is surrounded by lush green forest and a favourite spot among trekkers, and nature lovers
It also have Ram Kund and a Khodiyaar Mataji temple. Bhandara (a religious publicly organized feast) takes place every year at the Maha Shivratri festival
Kopineshwar Mandir in Thane has one of the largest Shivalinga in Maharashtra. The temple has a 12 feet diameter by 4'-3" feet tall Shiva Linga
The temple was built by the Shilahara dynasty and was rebuilt in 1760. It also houses Brahma, Rama, Hanuman, Shitala Devi, Uttareshwar, Dattatreya, Garuda and Kali shrines
Sheshnag Mahadev Mandir in Vasai is a temple located on a hill near Western Express Highway, a beautiful and scenic temple
Walkeshwar Temple, also known as the 'Baan Ganga Temple' is located in Walkeshwar, near Malabar Hill in South Mumbai. God Rama paused at that spot on his way from Ayodhya to Lanka in pursuit of Ravana who had kidnapped his wife, Sita. Then Lord Rama constructed the original Linga of sand: Valuka Iswar, an Avatar of Shiva
When Rama was thirsty and there was no fresh water readily available (only sea water), he shot an arrow and brought Ganges over here. The water that feeds the tank stems from an underground spring at that spot, is not salty despite its proximity to the sea
Babulnath Temple at Babulnath road in South Mumbai, was built in 1780 and is the place where you can find peace amid the hustle and bustle of the city
