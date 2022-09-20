Famous 'Mata' Temples in Mumbai to visit this 'Navratri'

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2022
Mumba Devi is the Goddess of the city of Mumbai. The temple is located in Bhuleshwar area in South Mumbai.
The temple is located in Kalbadevi area (area named after the Goddess Kalabadevi) of South Mumbai.
Vaishnodevi Temple is located in Malad East is a replica of the original Vaishnodevi temple in Jammu.
Temple was built in 1831 by Dhakji Dadaji, a Hindu merchant.
Sitadevi Temple in Mahim: Goddess Sitladevi is also closely associated with the Sapta Matrika, the seven Goddesses that are linked to causing and curing fevers and rashes.
Vishwamohini Devasthan Temple in Goregaon West.
Prabhadevi temple was built in the year 1715. Goddess of this temple was initially referred to as 'Shakambari Devi'.
Marubai Gavdevi Temple located at Matunga in Mumbai is a 400-year-old shrine dedicated to Mother Goddess Shakti. The goddess is known as Goddess Marubai. She is a combined manifestation of Goddess Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati.
Jivdani Maa temple is located on the Jivdani hill in Virar.
Jari Mari Mata Temple is located on S. V. Road next to Bandra Lake in Bandra. The temple is brightly colored and is hard to miss.
