Six ways in which Artificial Intelligence is redefining the fitness scene

The years riddled with the pandemic urged the fitness industry to undergo a digital revolution. With gyms and training centres shut, people turned to online platforms. Numerous tech-based startups entered the market, leveraged technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), and launched cutting-edge apps to help users achieve their health goals. A large chunk of India’s population is increasingly becoming fitness conscious and rapidly making lifestyle changes.

The question that arises is: how are these AI-backed apps truly helping Indians stay fit? Here are six ways in which AI has revolutionised the face of this fast-growing industry:

1. Collective health analysis

Your well-being is not determined by merely considering one or two parameters. The condition of your body depends on several factors that require regular monitoring. Artificial Intelligence makes it possible to correctly measure markers like BMI, glucose, diet, and nutrition, among others, by clicking a few buttons on your phone screen. You don’t have to visit a hospital. All you need to do is download the right fitness app.

2. Improved health and fitness plans

Your fitness regime goes a long way in determining the timeline for achieving your pre-set targets. Everybody has different needs. The plan that works for your friend might not do the trick for you. Sometimes, it becomes difficult to get a 100% customised routine in physical classes or gyms. However, AI-based apps have eradicated this problem. They efficiently analyse the details entered by the users, body parameters, and goals. Once the analysis is complete, these applications come up with personalised routines.

ALSO READ Will Artificial Intelligence be driving force behind the future of healthcare startups?

3. Increased gadget connectivity

We live in the era of smart wearable devices. From watches to patches, the market is brimming with an array of such products to meet the demands of fitness enthusiasts. AI helps in making your experience with these devices and fitness apps more fulfilling. It boosts the application’s connectivity and adaptability with wearables. Some AI-based apps give seamless gadget connectivity, allowing users to track their health and fitness throughout the day without missing out on any detail.

4. Smart Assistants

Do you think switching to an app from a brick and mortar gym will take away the comfort of consulting your trainer at any point in time? You are wrong! The modern AI-based apps are your fitness assistants. They instantly connect you to a nutritionist, provide customised workouts based on your health data, and offer solutions for all your fitness needs. Some platforms even give you the option of offline usage, thereby optimising your overall experience.

Advertisement

5. Movement tracking

Ever wonder that only a trainer can help you correct your posture; how can an app do that? AI makes this possible. It uses your phone camera to monitor your workouts. If you are doing an exercise wrong, it will quickly notify you, simultaneously pinpointing the errors in your form. Further, these apps provide suggestions regarding ways to correct your posture. Some platforms even give alternate workouts and videos to help users further.

6. Impeccable nutritional evaluation

Your meals form a critical part of your health and fitness journey. The inclusion of AI in this sphere, too, has proved to be a game-changer. You don’t have to visit or consult a nutritionist to follow a healthy diet. These new-age apps have the feature of analysing the entire content of your meal by simply scanning a picture of your plate. Further, they even identify the deficiency and suggest personalised diet plans based on your body’s requirements.

(The writer is the CEO and Co-Founder of StepSetGo)

ALSO READ How Artificial Intelligence is helping us understand more about the universe

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 01:16 PM IST