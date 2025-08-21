Inside Shikhar Dhawan & Girlfriend Sophie Shine's Udaipur Getaway: Royal Bath, Candlelight Dinner & More

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 21, 2025
Sophie Shine shared stunning glimpses of their stay at the iconic Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, surrounded by the calm waters of Lake Pichola. The white marble architecture looked magical against the monsoon sky
All images from Instagram
One of the pictures showed an elegant dining arrangement capturing the essence of Udaipur’s regal culture
Sophie posed gracefully at night with the shimmering city lights reflecting on the lake behind. Her choice of outfits, blending modern chic with ethnic charm, perfectly matched the regal atmosphere of Udaipur’s heritage-rich palaces
Another frame highlighted the intricately carved domes and marble corridors overlooking the lake, showcasing the timeless beauty of Rajasthani palaces
Through her posts, Sophie beautifully showcased why Udaipur is called the City of Lakes, from its royal palaces and romantic vibes to its serene water views
She also posted a cozy shot of a rose-petal-decorated bathtub, giving followers a peek into the royal-style pampering and luxury they indulged in during their getaway
Looks like their Udaipur vacation as a couple beautifully reflected romance and togetherness, as they soaked in royal luxury and created unforgettable memories
Thanks For Reading!