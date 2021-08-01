Here's how start-ups like Tinychef, RoboChef, others are using Artificial Intelligence to make cooking easy

Giving commands to cloud-based voice services for ordering your favourite meal from a food outlet is a commonplace activity for many. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Analytics, Robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to their advantage, tech start-ups such as Tinychef, Robotic Kitchen, and Euphotic Labs have stepped in to make the cooking process hassle-free, effortless, and automated for the time-starved and always on-their-toes generation.

Tinychef uses voice commands to take eating-in experience many notches up as it helps users discover, plan, shop, and cook. It has a meal planner that accounts for diet, cuisine, and family preference and a shopping experience that eliminates confusion and estimation; along with a way to cook, integrated seamlessly with a layer of smart AI-based technology. Robotic Kitchen's RoboChef happens to be the world's first fully automated robotic kitchen that can cook 2300 complex dishes while handling the whole cooking process autonomously, Euphotic Labs' app-driven autonomous cooking robot called Nosh can prepare about 200 dishes. Both the robots can customize the food according to a person's taste preferences.

Starting point

Tinychef was conceptualized when serial tech entrepreneur Bahubali Shete started pondering over how AI could simplify people’s complex and labour-intensive tasks in the kitchen. To find a solution, he approached people with a question, 'What is one piece of tech that your family loves, but you also wish you had for your kitchen?' "An 80-year-old lady wished for something like Google Maps in the kitchen. That's how Tinychef, then called Klovechef, was born in 2017 as the “Google Maps” for home-makers, home cooks, and urban professionals in the kitchen," says Shete. Its other co-founders include Asha Shete and celebrity Masterchef and entrepreneur Sanjeev Kapoor.