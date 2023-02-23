Sinthan Top, an off-beat destination in Jammu & Kashmir, is now open for tourists

Sinthan Top is an off-beat tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir. It lies 12,500 feet above sea level and is snow-capped for most of the year. Located between South Kashmir's Breng Valley (Sub-District Kokernag) in Anantnag district and Kishtwar district of Chenab Valley in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir; though majority of the area lies on the Kishtwar side.

The beautiful place is known for adventurous activities like mountaineering, trekking, skiing, para-gliding, horse riding, rock climbing and it is easily accessible from Srinagar, almost 4–5 hours drive by car.

For the first time, the road to has been opened for traffic in the month of February to boost tourism. "Last year, the road to Sinthan Top was opened on April 6. We are trying to open it to the general public after assessing the road condition for the next three to four days," Anantnag district Deputy Commissioner Basharat Qayoom told reporters. "Snow clearance has been completed but some technical interventions are needed," he said.

A team of officials from various departments, including tourism, accompanied the deputy commissioner to the snowbound area on the way to Kishtwar in the Chenab region.

Since Sinthan has emerged as new destination for summer tourists, efforts are up to make the area accessible to tourists during winter as well, the official said. "For that we are putting up, mobile lavatories and other facilities that are needed," Qayoom said. He said the administration has taken up with telecom companies for extending mobile connectivity to the Sinthan Top area.

