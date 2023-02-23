Guess the city where the 1st Swaminarayan Temple was inaugurated in the 19th century on Feb 24?

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 23, 2023

The first Swaminarayan Temple inaugurated was Swaminarayan Temple of Kalupur, Ahmedabad in 1822. Followers believe that the Swaminarayan (1781–1830) was the Supreme Being

The main deities of the temple are Nar Narayan Dev, Shree Radha Krishna Dev, Shree Dharmabhaktimata and Hari Krushna Maharaj, Shree Bal Swarup Ghanshyam Maharaj and Shree Ranghmohal Ghanshyam Maharaj

The main structure was divided into the North Gateway, Nar Narayan Temple, Akshar Bhawan, Rang Mahol and residences for holy women and students

A mansion built by Acharya Maharjshree Keshavprasadji Maharaj came up in 1871. The temple was built on 5000 acres of land

The idol of Radhakrishna Dev is set on his right. To the left of the main deity, are the images of Dharmdev, Bhakti Mata and Harikrishna

Gateway features a combination of Gujarati, Marathi, Rajasthani and British style of designs

Elaborately decorated and colourful arches enhance the charm of the glorious temple. Sanctum Sanctorum has the image of Narayan Dev made of marble

Swaminarayan temple is made of Burma Teak wood. It is adorned with brilliantly ornamented domes and galleries

