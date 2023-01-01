7 must-visit ancient temples in India to seek blessings in 2023

The total number of visitors expected to visit the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi will cross the 12-lakh mark on this New Year. The temple famous for its gold-plated domes and spires, its Nandi Bull statue is located on the banks of the Holy Ganga River. Lord Shiva, also known as Vishwanatha or Vishweshwarar meaning 'the ruler of the universe' is worshipped here