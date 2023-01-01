7 must-visit ancient temples in India to seek blessings in 2023

By: Chhaya Gupta | January 01, 2023
Popular Jagannath temple located in Puri, Odisha was built in the 12th century. The shadow of the temple doesn't falls on the ground in the daytime due to the temple's architecture. Every year, people from all over India visit the temple on New Year
Mahakaleshwar, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva is located near Kshipra river in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. At least five lakh devotees are expected to visit the famous temple on New Year
The total number of visitors expected to visit the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi will cross the 12-lakh mark on this New Year. The temple famous for its gold-plated domes and spires, its Nandi Bull statue is located on the banks of the Holy Ganga River. Lord Shiva, also known as Vishwanatha or Vishweshwarar meaning 'the ruler of the universe' is worshipped here
Peddamma Temple in Hyderabad is dedicated to Goddess Peddamma that is Goddess Durga. The temple was built around 150 years ago
Tungnath is believed to be one of the highest Shiva temples in the world situated in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Trekking to Tunganth offers a 360 degree view of the mighty Himalayas
The searching souls
The beautiful Ashtalakshmi Temple located near Elliot beach in Chennai is an ancient temple that houses all the eight forms of Lakshmi
Thousand Pillar Temple or Rudreswara Temple is located at the base of Hanamkonda hill in Warangal, Telangana and has shrines of Shiva, Vishnu and Surya. The stunning temple architecture along with beautifully carved pillars, rock-cut elephants and the carved Nandi is a must-visit on this New Year
Thanks For Reading!