In pics: Gujarat's Modhera Sun Temple and Vadnagar that made it to UNESCO’s tentative list

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 23, 2022
Modhera’s Sun Temple: The Sun Temple of Modhera is dedicated to the solar deity Surya and was built in 1026-27 CE during the reign of Bhima I of the Chaulukya dynasty. It is situated along the backdrop of River Pushpavati, surrounded by a terra-formed garden
Ramakund is built in a rectangular shape and contains 108 shrines of various Gods. On the three sides of the kund are the three main shrines, dedicated to Ganesh, Vishnu and Shiva
The twelve representations carved on the pillars represent the sun according to the twelve months
Garbhagruha is the sanctum sanctorum which is designed in a way that the first rays of rising sun lit up the image of Surya during solar equinox days and on summer solstice day, the sun shines directly above the temple at noon casting no shadow
Vadnagar: It is an ancient heritage city mentioned often in the Puranas which is located in the Mehsana district
It consists of several popular places like Kiriti Toran, Hatkeshwar Temple, and Buddhist Monastery
The city was fortified in 1152 AD by King Kumarpal, according to the inscription on the Arjun Bari Gate. Vadnagar has also been attributed with names such as Chamatkarpur, Anandpur, Snehpur and Vimalpur
The pottery fragments, textiles, ornaments and tools left behind by the agricultural communities that had settled here tell the 4500 hundred years of history that is trapped in
