A Century Old Baobab Tree Chopped Off In Mumbai: Wonder Why It's Called The Tree Of Life?

Pinterest

The gigantic Baobab is an iconic species belonging to the African Continent. This tree has been a part of African cultures, traditions, remedies and folktales for centuries. The origin of this majestic tree dates back to over 200 million years ago. The ability of this tree to survive and thrive amidst rough and dry conditions makes it a symbol of hope and positivity.

Why is it called 'Tree of Life'?

The characteristics of this tree is similar to the majority of the succulents that survive the dry climate. What makes Baobab unique is its length and the width of its trunk. A large trunk allows it to store a large amount of water during the rainy season. During summers, it produces nutrient rich, juicy fruits out of the water stored. Due to its height and size, it gives a good amount of shelter to humans and animals. Due to its multiple benefits, it started being known as the ‘Tree of Life’.

Read Also Why Choose Homeopathy? Dr Mukesh Batra Reveals Key Reasons To Opt For Homeopathic Care

What are the benefits?

Baobab Trees can live up to 5000 years. They can grow up to 50 meters, helping people to form communities in the surrounding area. In ancient Africa and even today, the tree is considered sacred due its magical benefits that have helped generations live in harmony. Not only to humans, but this tree is also a source of survival for birds and animals in the area. Animals chew on the bark of the tree to get moisture during seasons where there is no trace of water nearby. If you’ve watched movies such as Avatar and Madagascar, you would notice the still of the African sun setting behind the Baobab tree. Hence, giving the scene an African reference.

Read Also Food Items To Consume For Healthy Hair, Skin And Nails

Each and every inch of the Baobab tree is useful. Baobab fruits are rich in nutrients and are widely consumed for their benefits. But in case they are not harvested, the fruits do not fall off or rot. Instead, they dry up on their own, turn into a hard, coconut like structure from the outside, to a point where all the moisture inside them is gone. All there is left to do is to collect these dried fruits, deeseed them and make delicious fruit powder called ‘Aduna Baobab’. African Women have long been using the secret beauty benefits of this powder. This powder is rich in vitamin C, has high levels of antioxidants and is also rich in fibers. Aduna Baobab has multiple health benefits. Such a miraculous tree Baobab is!