Shivaji Maharaj’s Wagh Nakha Returns: Explore Global Artefacts From His Reign

Recently, an old unpublished bakhar from the period of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was found in France. This manuscript, written in Modi script, is a record of the events of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's entire career. Apart from this, there is also an account of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's career. Pune-based history researchers Guruprasad Kanitkar and Manoj Dani found this bakhar while checking some references at the National Library of France.

Artefacts outside India that are associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are relatively rare. Still, there are some notable collections and exhibits that include objects from the period of his reign and the broader Maratha Empire.

However, that’s not the only historical artefact related to Shivaji Maharaj that has resurfaced in the recent years. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire in the 17th century, is a revered figure in Indian history. His legacy and the Maratha Empire's influence extended beyond India's borders, and some artefacts from his era have found their way into international collections.

Wagh nakha |

Last year, the Maharashtra state government signed an MoU with the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, to bring home the historic wagh nakha of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The wagh nakha, which will arrive in the state of Maharashtra in July, have been loaned for a period of three years. It will be available for public viewing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Satara.

As the state gears up to the State government celebration to commemorate 351 years of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation and welcome the wagh nakha, let us take a look at such artefacts from around the world.

Royal Collection Trust, United Kingdom

One such notable artefact is the "Jagadamba Sword," which is currently housed in the Royal Collection Trust in the United Kingdom. This sword is believed to have been used by Shivaji Maharaj himself. The blade is a fine example of Maratha craftsmanship, with intricate designs and inscriptions that reflect the artistry and metallurgical skills of the time. The hilt is adorned with precious stones, making it not only a weapon of war but also a symbol of the Maratha Empire's opulence and power.

Victoria and Albert Museum, London

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London is known to have a collection of artefacts from the Maratha period. However, specific artefacts directly linked to Shivaji Maharaj, like the original tiger claw, are rare and often held in high regard in Indian museums and private collections. The tiger claw associated with Shivaji Maharaj is a historical weapon famously known as the "Wagh Nakh" or "Bagh Nakh." Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire in the 17th century, is said to have used this weapon in a significant event. The tiger claw is not just a weapon but a symbol of the valour and tactical ingenuity of Shivaji Maharaj. His victory over Afzal Khan marked a crucial turning point in the consolidation of Maratha power.

Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam houses a remarkable collection of art and historical artefacts, including a notable portrait of Shivaji Maharaj. This portrait is part of the museum's South Asian collection, which includes various works related to the history and culture of the Indian subcontinent. The portrait of Shivaji Maharaj in the Rijksmuseum captures him as a formidable and dignified ruler. He is often depicted wearing traditional Maratha royal attire, including a turban, ornate jewellery, and a distinctive moustache.

Musee Guimet, Paris

The Musee Guimet in Paris houses an impressive collection, including artworks and artefacts from various cultures and historical figures. Musee Guimet in Paris has a specific portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior king, which is culturally significant. These portraits depict him in traditional attire, often with his distinctive turban and weapons, symbolising his leadership and valour. They serve as visual representations of his historical legacy and are revered by many as symbols of courage and independence. The painting is a valuable resource for historians and art enthusiasts alike, as it helps to preserve the memory of Shivaji Maharaj and his contributions to Indian history.

National Library of France

The Portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the National Library of France. This painting belongs to the 17th-century Golconda painting style. In this picture, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is seen in a relaxed and happy posture, wearing a headdress with a tura on his head, and a shell on his shoulder. A dagger is buried in his left side. In the picture, Maharaj has easily placed the fingers of both hands in front of each other. It is shown that they are standing in an open space.

Along with the presented picture, there are also pictures of Qutb Shah, Aurangzeb, Madanna and other figures of 17th-century India in this collection. Since the 18th century, all these paintings were in the historical museum of Louis Charles, a noble family in France. From there, it was transferred to the historical architectural collection of a collector named Savy in France, records of the collection state. Currently, all these pictures are in the form of an album in the Savvy Collection.

In conclusion, while artefacts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj outside India are relatively rare, the ones that do exist are significant. They offer valuable insights into the Maratha Empire and its illustrious founder. These artefacts, preserved in museums and private collections around the world, help to keep the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj alive and promote a deeper understanding of India's rich historical and cultural heritage.