Unearthing Ancient Secrets: Tracing Indian Rich Past Through Interesting Archaeological Finds

Thousands of years ago, there was Harappa civilisation that flourished in India. But even today many are eager to know about this civilisation. The Archaeological Survey of India continuously makes efforts to bring forth our rich heritage to the world. Be it 4000 years old civilisation of Sinauli, or recently found old ruins in Rakhigadhi of Haryana. For many decades these heritage places of historical India which enriched our history were unidentified.

Secrets of Sinauli

This story is of place called Sinauli in Uttar Pradesh 67 kilometres away from Delhi. In 2005, some farmers while digging their farms found old utensils, some remains of gold. These villagers started collecting these things. This news reached Archaeological Survey of India and they started excavation at Sinauli. In this excavation, they found a burial site with nearly 116 burials. Our Mahabharata and Ramayana are nearly 5000 years old and the remains found in this excavation are 4000 years old. That is why this discovery is understood as the second biggest in the world. People there were surprised to see the way funeral rites were performed and resources used for it, and the coffins covered with copper. They also observed many bodies of women had modern weapons next to them. From this, it was assumed by the experts that these women were experts in war and that they must be martyrs on the battlefield. Real twist in this excavation was when they found three chariots which were 4000 years old. Though these chariots looked different, their structure seemed somewhat similar to other cultures of that age in rest of the world.

Rakhigadhi

This Harappa city was on the banks of the Drushdwati River which was a tributary of the Saraswati River which vanished. Here 5000-years-old ancient bricks, earthen pots, ornaments, utensils etc. reveal many secrets from ancient history. The houses and roads were clean and organised proving the moral ethics of the then society.

Kumar Saurav, researcher, from the Archeological Department, informed, "They found, under the heap of Rakhgadhi village, roads and structure of houses built by raw and firm bricks. The 5000-year-old stove was also found. They used to keep bricks on the stove to make a platform, which was aired to start a fire. They cooked the food on this stove."

Recently they found two bodies of women, in burial grounds surrounded by some objects which is a proof that they are from progressive Harappa.

Porunai Civilisation

In Tamil Nadu, on the banks of the Tamirparni River, at Porunai State Archaeological Department was undertaking an excavation. In this excavation, they found many conclusive and trustworthy proofs that urban civilisation was present on banks of the river 3200 years ago. This period is the second half of Sindhu civilisation. This civilisation is found on the bank of the Tamirparni River. These remains are found in Tuttukudi and Tirunelveli Districts. State Archaeological Department found rice mixed with soil in an earthen pot and this was sent to a laboratory in Miami in the USA for Carbon Dating. As per their report, they are 3200 years old. This urban civilisation is as old as the civilisation of North India. Not only that but there is a lot of similarity in both civilisations.

Dinosaur Fossil

In the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, fossils of 300 eggs and 30 nests of different genus of dinosaurs were found. As per geologists and fossil experts, in this area, eight different genera emerged and vanished in different eras. They feel not only Dinosaur but there were fossils of Tynosaur also found in the vicinity. In the research done, throughout the world, on dinosaurs, it is found that the lifespan of different genus of dinosaurs on earth was approximately 2 to 3 lacs years. In this period there were different other animals also on earth. Fossils of these animals also are found in Madhya Pradesh. As the fossils of oceanic animals are found here, it is proved that the area of Madhya Pradesh might have been a part of an ocean.

Stonehenge of Mizoram

In Wangchhia village of Mizoram state, in 2016 archaeologists found different types of 180 Menhir stones with different sculptures carved on them.

What is Menhir? They are long, straight stones, which man has erected as per their cultural and traditional customs for different causes. The most famous example of Menhir is Stonehenj in the UK. At Wangchhia biggest Menhir is 1.5 metres broad and 30 centimetres thick.

People of Wangchhia have carved men, different animals and arms on them. Each of these menhirs has a man as a main replica. Residents believe that the dress on the head may be of a warrior. These menhirs are memorials of brave warriors. These menhirs are erected in honour of the brave warriors who killed their enemies or hunted big animals. This research will enable us to uncover amazing things from our history.

Protecting and encouraging our rich cultural and spiritual heritage and giving and enhancing knowledge of our history and our culture to today and coming generations is being undertaken. Ability to attract more and more foreign tourists and by trying to revive heritage places India's ancient civility and cultural traditions are now going to shine on the world map.