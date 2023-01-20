Shilpa Shetty Kundra's health app now has AI based tracking technology for all fitness enthusiasts



Bollywood fitness icon Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s holistic wellness app ‘Simple Soulful App' has introduced Artificial Intelligence Motion Tracking technology for its existing and new subscribers. It’ll track users’ form & posture through the camera of their own devices; rectifying incorrect postures, keeping calorie count, and providing scores as per their workout’s accuracy. To ensure complete security, the app or the technology does not record any video; thereby eliminating any possibility of data infringement.

This enables users to choose from yoga and fitness programs, from over 75 goal-based workout routines, and multiple weight-loss programs with daily diet plans designed by celebrity experts addressing different needs, all from the comfort of home.

Speaking about the new technology Shilpa said, “From its inception, the app has offered various programs to target weight loss, diabetes, blood pressure, etc. But, it wasn’t possible to identify whether the workouts and asanas were being practiced accurately, by our subscribers. Now, with this latest technology, we can do the needful. The user’s mobile camera will become their personal trainer by correcting their form/postures and guiding them, so they can perform these workouts and asanas anytime, anywhere.”

The app was awarded among Google Play’s Best Apps of 2019 for Personal Growth and is a part of Google Play Store’s special curation for 2023. Additionally, it was one of the top Apple Editorial Choices in the fitness category for January 2020. On the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day, SS App also topped the specially curated list of ‘Apps of Indian Origin’ loved by the Apple India App Store. Apart from India, SS App has been performing exceedingly well and getting a huge number of downloads in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, and more.

On her professional front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force and Sukhee.

