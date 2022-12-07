Shilpa Shetty to join Rithvik Dhanjani on Datebaazi as a special guest and co-host

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to feature on Amazon miniTV’s Datebaazi as a special guest and co-host.

Created by Frames Productions, the show features actor Rithvik Dhanjani as the host.

Datebaazi lets parents decide who their child goes on a date with. It comprises of 20 episodes, with each one bringing new and innovative challenges for the participants.

The fourth episode will feature a special guest. She is gorgeous, stunning, promotes healthy living yet is candid with her cheat meals – Shilpa Shetty Kundra! The actress will be seen alongside Rithvik to help the parents choose the perfect date for their children.

As strange as it may sound, this show promises to be an absolute rollercoaster ride with some of the most bizarre demands that the new generation have about their dates.

