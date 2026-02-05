Shedding Winter Weight The Ayurvedic Way: 4 Simple Practices That Actually Work

Canva

Winter’s chill and slower pace can feel comforting, but it’s also a time when weight gain happens more easily and can affect health. Know the reasons and discover Ayurvedic tips and Patanjali products to help you lose weight in a healthy way.

Reasons Behind Winter Weight Gain

A major reason would be high-calorie consumption, including eating fatty and dense items like fried food. Comfort eating prompts you to consume calorie-dense food. Lack of physical activities due to the chill and shorter days also doesn’t help. A slow metabolism rate in winter can aid in fat storage. Short days result in less exposure to sun rays; thus, less absorption of Vitamin D.

Ayurveda mentions Kapha Dosha, which helps in amassing, making you lethargic, hungry, and storing fat. Dehydration gets mistaken for hunger and leads to eating calorie-filled food. Sleep troubles, holidays, and other festivities also don’t help. Now, understand Ayurvedic tips to offload the winter kilos with the help of Patanjali products.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Lose Winter Weight

1. Herbal Tips: Guggul stimulates the thyroid to boost metabolism. Triphala aids in digestion and purifies the system. Fenugreek Seeds control hunger, while managing blood sugar and giving heat. Turmeric lowers irritation and boosts fat metabolism. Cinnamon provides warmth, improves metabolism, and manages blood sugar levels to help avoid storing fat. Trikatu boosts digestive fires and expands fat metabolism. Divya Triphala Churna (100 Gms) with its Harad, Amla, and Baheda cleans the digestive system, lose weight, boost metabolism, and help detoxify the system.

2. Dietary Tips: Eat warm food that has been cooked and is lightly spiced. Go low on oils. If necessary, add a bit of ghee. Choose millets, aged rice, barley, and legumes like green or horse gram. Bitter vegetables like bitter gourd and eggplant ensure fat loss. Consume warm water or warm herbal concoctions like lemon and honey warm water to remove any toxins. Avoid dairy, sugar, sugary products, and heavy root veggies. Start your day with Patanjali Barley Dalia (500 Gms). Cook it with water or milk to make a healthy breakfast porridge.

3. Lifestyle Tips: Firstly, stay hydrated to control hunger pangs. Consume warm water throughout the day. You can also include warm herbal teas and concoctions like ginger or cinnamon tea. Keep the sleep pattern healthy. Also, daily meditation calms the system and avoids stress. Divya Dalchini Churna (100 Gms) supports weight management and good digestion, regulates blood sugar levels and metabolism, works for respiratory health, has anti-inflammatory properties, and handles the Doshas well.

4. Exercise Tips: Opt for simple exercise routines, like brisk walking and Yoga early in the morning. Post meal walking does wonders for the metabolism, lethargy, and managing weight, like post-lunch or for small-distance shopping. The 7 Grain Digestive Biscuit (200 Gms) is a good post-workout or regular snack. Made from Ragi, Wheat, Oats, Corn Flakes, Rice, Jowar, and Chickpea, it has essential nutrients, is high in fibre, and has no trans-fat.

Enjoy winters while ensuring the weight is in control and doesn’t compromise one’s health. Choose Ayurveda to manage your weight along with Patanjali products.