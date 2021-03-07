'Shah Rukh Khan still remembers me as the ‘Pepsi’ girl': Celebrity Chef Dipna Anand

World-renowned celebrity chef Dipna Anand and the co-owner of London-based famous Brilliant Restaurant is amongst the top 5 Indian women who are shaking up London's food scene.

Chef Dipna has been highly recognised for her culinary skills, courtesy her Indian roots which have been praised by fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and also has the royal seal of approval from Prince Charles.

Not just that, her restaurant is also frequented by Bollywood stalwarts like the Bachchans, the Kapoors and her favourite – Shah Rukh Khan among others.

This Women’s Day, Chef Dipna highlights the highs and lows of women running a professional restaurant kitchen, a space that is somewhat dominated by men even today.

As a woman who shook up the scenes all the way in UK with her Indian heritage, what hurdles did you come across as an entrepreneur in a slightly male-dominated arena.

Here in London, restaurant kitchens are still somewhat male dominated and although the trend is changing, it does still exist. More and more women are now starting to take up professional kitchen chef roles and I am proud to be a prime example of this. When I enter various kitchens in and around the country whilst doing my pop-up events, it doesn’t really impact me if I see all males or more male chefs, in fact it inspires and motivates me to continue climbing the success ladder as the world needs more female entrepreneurs and chefs. So, in actual fact the only challenge really is that I may not be as strong (physically) as a male chef in a kitchen or I may not be as tall or as broad, however this has never or will never stop me.