Selfless and imbued... Traits and qualities of the zodiac sign Virgo

Dates: August 21 to September 20

Ruler: Mercury

Keywords: Service, discrimination, analysis, efficiency, perfectionism, conscientious, purity, fruitfulness, fastidious, submissive, modest, efficient, nit- picking, pedantic, narrow- minded.

Appearance: Virgo is always well-groomed, radiating efficiency. The stance is attentive, ready to serve. Many Virgos wear uniforms of one kind or another. When not in uniform, Virgo opts for stylish, functional clothes that won’t date. Colours are matched and coordinated.

Personality: Quiet and self-contained, the Virgo personality is an extremely efficient one. Virgo always has matters under control. The fact that all the other signs rely on this can make Virgo a workaholic. Selfless and imbued with an instinct to serve, it’s hard not to comply. This sign can be a critical personality and failure is not tolerated. Excessive worry can result in nervous exhaustion. Virgo embodies a strong conflict between the natural sensuality of a fruitful earth sign and an innate desire for purity. Part of the Virgo personality is always kept untouched and virginal. The maiden’s other aspect is voluptuous and fecund. When inhibitions are lowered, this personality reveals a fondness for pleasures of the flesh that can lead to a crisis of conscience late.

Likes: Making lists, neatness and order, arts and crafts.

Dislikes: Mess, dirt, disorganisation, immodest behaviour in others, noise.

Careers: Drawing from a strong connection with health and hygiene, Virgo is often employed as a health professional, dental hygienist, hygiene operative, pharmacist, nurse, dietician or nutritionist. The sign’s inherent efficiency makes for an excellent personal assistant, scientist, inspector, analyst, writer, critic, research worker, librarian, data processor, market researcher, proof-reader, book-keeper, management trainer or statistician. Virgo may also find satisfaction as a craftsperson, gardener, shop assistant, teacher, linguist, consultant or yoga teacher.

As a parent: Virgo parents care greatly for their children and plan carefully for their future. They set high standards and take any failure to meet those standards seriously because they have the child’s best interests at heart.

As a child: Tidy and organised. Virgo child knows exactly where to find his/her belongings. This child appreciates practical experience and carefully staged learning. Not normally one to get dirty, this child is likely to find personal nourishment from being in touch with the soil. Gardening is a favourite activity, as are handicrafts.

Leisure activities: Team games appeal to Virgo, as does the health club, yoga, walking and cycling. Many Virgos are excellent craftspeople, taking up hobbies such as carpentry, woodcarving, needlepoint, and model-making. Repairing electrical goods is also a popular pastime. To exercise an active mind, Virgo often studies for pleasure or takes up charity work. The sign’s precise and efficient approach to life is mirrored in chess and computers.

Suitable gift ideas: A year’s subscription to a health club or magazine is a suitably practical present. Aids to relaxation and luxury bath oils are also a good choice, or something pertaining to a favourite pastime.