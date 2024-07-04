Self-Care Awareness: 5 Ways To Take Better Care Of Yourself

Canva

If I ask you, when was the last time you thought about yourself? Do you recall it? It is true that many of us struggle to put ourselves first and prioritise self-care.

Self-care isn't just about taking a day off to pamper yourself; it's about making daily efforts to maintain your health and peace of mind. It is the journey of doing things we love that bring happiness to us and not others. Self-care isn't selfish; it's a power that comes within you to prioritise yourself over others.

Healthy Diet

Self-care begins with what you intake in your body. We often neglect the importance of healthy food. A nutritious and balanced diet can prevent inflammation and short-term memory loss, which may have long-term effects on the brain.

Enjoying delicious and healthy self-care food will not only promote long-term better health but also leave you feeling good after a meal. Include almonds, fruits, green leafy vegetables, fatty salmon, avocado, and much more in your self-care diet.

Improving Sleep Pattern

You might overlook the impact of sleeping on your mental and physical health. Not getting enough sleep is a big red flag to self-care as it can lead to many health concerns. Start your self-care journey by making a sleep schedule. Make a habit to go bed early on time and waking up early the next morning.

Improving sleep patterns will lower stress and anxiety, providing a safer and calmer state for your mind. Avoid having caffeine and sugar before bed. Additionally, practise healthy activities like reading books and writing journals before sleeping.

Have A Basic Workout Routine

We all know exercise benefits our health, but how many of us do it every day? Daily exercise can improve better physical and mental health, lower stress and anxiety, and enhance mood.

While hitting the gym or doing core exercises regularly can be challenging, activities like yoga and meditation, cycling, and much more can be easily incorporated into your everyday routine and promote better self-care. Exercising is one of the best ways to take care of your emotional and physical well-being, so start today!

Take Yourself Out

We all feel drained and exhausted after a tiring day, and taking a self-care trip can only fix you. Spending time outside in the open air can lower blood pressure, reduce stress and live in the moment. Several studies also suggested that taking yourself out can reduce fatigue, depression and body burnout. Plan your weekend by meeting friends, going on a solo date, or outing in nature.

Learn To Say NO

Say no to others, and say yes to your self-care. It's quite difficult to say no when someone needs our time and attention. However, saying yes when you are already burned out, stressed or overworked can lead to anxiety and mental pressure. Learning to say no can make you feel more secure and have more time for yourself. Start by gently saying no whenever you don't feel like doing it, and learn to maintain boundaries.