4CornerIndia Drive: This Journey Salutes Two Women's Indomitable Spirit to Fight Cervical Cancer

In a remarkable feat of determination, compassion, and sheer endurance, the Rotary Club of Bombay Pier has completed the 4CornerIndia Drive, an ambitious nationwide mission to eliminate cervical cancer through awareness and HPV vaccination.



Flagged off on July 13, 2025, from Nariman Point, Mumbai, the 40-day, 15,000 km expedition in the iconic red SUV fondly called Laal Pari reached its final milestone on August 19, 2025, having touched the farthest corners of India, Koteshwar in the West, Keran Valley in the North, Kibithoo in the East, and Kanyakumari in the South.



At the wheel of this historic journey were Rotarians Priya Rajpal and Meenakshi Aravind, who not only drove through challenging terrains but also carried with them a message of hope: Cervical cancer is preventable. The initiative, part of Rotary’s flagship campaign Drive Against Cancer: HPV-Free India, successfully combined road adventure with a life-saving health mission.

A journey across India's four corners

The 4CornerIndia Drive was more than just a road trip. It was a carefully planned public health movement that crisscrossed 38 cities in 15 states and 3 Union Territories. Along the way, the team conducted 20 awareness events that drew thousands of citizens, community leaders, and healthcare workers.



Traveling in Laal Pari, the women drivers made their way through several important milestones:



Kutch, Gujarat (West) – The journey began with a symbolic drive into the desert landscapes of Koteshwar, marking the westernmost edge of India.



Chandigarh & Jammu and Kashmir (North) – The drive then advanced northwards, with events in Chandigarh and further into Keran Valley, symbolizing hope reaching even the remote border regions.



Tezpur & Guwahati, Assam (East) – The eastern frontier was marked by their arrival at Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, passing through vibrant hubs like Tezpur and Guwahati where large awareness camps were held.



Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (East Coast) – On their southward stretch, the team halted at Vizag, where medical professionals and local Rotary clubs amplified the awareness drive.



Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu (South) – The southern tip of India stood witness to the campaign’s unity of purpose, where the team reinforced the message that every girl deserves protection from cervical cancer.



Belgaum, Karnataka (Final Milestone) – The campaign culminated in Belgaum with a free cervical cancer vaccination camp at Dr. Umadi’s Clinic, where 50 underprivileged girls were vaccinated.

(Left) At Adyar Cancer Institute (WIA) Chennai, 50 underprivileged girls received the HPV vaccine, (right) 50 girls received the HPV vaccine at Baptist Christian Hospital, Tezpur |

Vaccinations and awareness on the ground

While the drive was symbolic in scope, its outcomes were very tangible. During the journey, 910 underprivileged girls aged 9–20 years received the quadrivalent HPV vaccine free of cost, administered under strict medical protocol in hospitals across multiple cities.



This campaign builds on Rotary’s earlier success of vaccinating 3,500 girls in Ghaziabad in 2024, reinforcing its leadership role in preventive healthcare. With cervical cancer claiming over 70,000 lives annually in India, Rotary has set an ambitious target of vaccinating 1,00,000 girls nationwide, requiring an estimated funding of ₹35 crore.

Voices of leadership

Speaking about the mission, Priya Rajpal, campaign strategist and driver of Laal Pari, emphasised the campaign's deeper purpose, "This journey was about more than km and cities. It was about reaching the unreached, from the borders of Kashmir to the tip of Kanyakumari, and telling every parent, every community, that cervical cancer is preventable. Every vaccine we administered is a promise of protection, every awareness event a step toward hope."



Her co-driver, Meenakshi Aravind, an expedition leader and founder of XPD India & Beyond, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the power of women-led initiatives in breaking myths around women’s health and spreading knowledge in the remotest corners of the country.

(Left) Meenakshi Aravind during a vaccination drive in Visakhapatnam, (right) Priya Rajpal interacts with one of the young girls |

Why does 4CornerIndia Drive matter?

Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among Indian women, yet it is entirely preventable through HPV vaccination. Lack of awareness, myths, and financial barriers have left millions of girls unprotected.



By combining an adventurous road expedition with community outreach, Rotary Club of Bombay Pier has created a people-powered movement. The symbolism of touching India’s four corners underscores the inclusivity of their mission: no girl should be left behind, no matter how remote her village.



A call to action

The 4CornerIndia Drive is not the end, but the beginning of a larger journey. Rotary Club of Bombay Pier is now calling upon Rotary Clubs, corporates, NGOs, philanthropists, and individuals to join hands in scaling this mission to reach 1,00,000 girls across India.



Project Head and past president, Mayuri Bhasin shares: "We had more than 50 Rotary Clubs across 17 cities participating in the event. We spread awareness and vaccinated 910 underprivileged girls across India, free of cost. We are now set to target vaccination of one lakh girls in Rotary's fight against HPV."



The red SUV Laal Pari may have completed its physical journey, but the movement it ignited is set to drive India towards a future where cervical cancer is history and every girl grows up protected, empowered, and hopeful.