Saz Introduces Breakfast Menu For Early Shoppers At Jio World Drive And Office Goers Of BKC, Mumbai

Saz might be known for the regulars at Jio World Drive as the place to hangout for happy hours post work or for that late night drink after a show at PVR or a shopping spree. However, they have a new breakfast menu that’s quite tantalizing. You can come here early to work or shop. Stop at Saz, have a hearty breakfast and proceed to wherever your destination is. If it is a Saturday and you are in a mood to indulge, then go for their Breakfast Martini (gin, orange marmalade, triple sec and lime juice) or Flat White Martini (Bailey’s, espresso, and vodka) along with the delicious food. They pair well with eggs and sandwiches. They have more variety in Breakfast Cocktails if you want to try.

Now let us get on with the real stuff. Start your breakfast with their coffee. They have a special blend and have the usual options. I started with a black coffee — flavourful, but lukewarm, I prefer it steaming hot.

I choose to have something from Toasts and Sandwiches next. Their Super Brekkie Toast is, again, an amalgamation of textures. Sourdough toast is first liberally dressed with avocado pate and then topped with avo pieces, cherry tomatoes, seeds, edamame, burrata cheese and finished with a honey mustard dressing drizzle. The Shrooms on Toast is a sourdough toast that has a heap of varied mushrooms tossed in olive oil and signature spiced honey. They are topped with ricotta cheese with a drizzle of truffle oil. If you love mushrooms and the truffle fragrance, this is highly recommended.

Cheesy Cloud Omelet |

Shift to eggs. I recommend the Cheesy Cloud Omelet from the Gourmet Eggs section by Izzac, the enthusiastic and helpful server. And I chose Royale from Gourmet Bennys. Both proved to be excellent choices. The omelet was the fluffiest white egg omelet I have ever had. Stuffed with cheddar and served with sautéed oyster mushrooms and dressed with scallion shrivels, the omelet takes the taste notes to a different level with the moisture intact despite being perfectly cooked. Thanks Chef Nandini. Royale Benedict is served on sourdough toast. Poached eggs sit on a bed of smoked salmon, braised with hollandaise.

Shrooms on Toast |

Their Gourmet Delights section offers waffles, French Toast, etc. I chose Saz Fried Chicken Waffles. They refused to share the secret recipe of the marinate and spices that enhance the taste of the fried chicken stuffed between two freshly made waffles. A drizzle of homemade hot honey and sprinkle of paprika just added zest to the already zesty and delectable dish. Highly recommended. You will forget any other fried chicken you have ever had.

Saz Fried Chicken Waffles |

Overnight Oat Meal |

I decided to finish it off with The Saz Signature Pancake. A tower of pancakes gracefully maintained its balance, thanks to the Chantilly cream that held it together, on the plate before me. They were topped and surrounded with berries, kiwi, banana, and green apple were generously soaked in dark maple with raspberry sauce dripping on the side. This is what can cause a foodgasm. If you are in a mood, pair it with Flat White Martini or a smoothie. Actually, on a normal day, this pancake and a smoothie to follow a coffee is an ideal breakfast to kick off the day. It will keep you satiated for a long time.



Average cost for two: Rs 2,500