Sawan Somawar 2024: Dates, Rituals And Cultural Significance

The auspicious month of Sawan/Shravan falls between July and August and holds deep historical and religious importance in Hinduism. This year, the holy Sawan Mahina is all set to start on July 22 and conclude on August 19. The celebration of Sawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, where devotees perform several rituals to seek blessings from the god. One of the important days during this pure month is Mondays, called the Sawan Somwar. Keep reading to learn more about it.

What is Sawan Somar?

The Sawan month is dedicated to the highest deity in Hindu tradition: Lord Shiva. Sawan mahina starts with Sawan Somwar (Monday), the day dedicated purely to the Lord Neelkantha (Lord Shiva). During this month, every Monday, devotees will perform special rituals, observe Sawan Somwar vrat, and pray to God.

Sawan Somwar 2024 dates

First Sawan Somwar: July 22, 2024 (start of Shravan month)

Second Sawan Somwar: July 29, 2024

Third Sawan Somwar: August 5, 2024

Fourth Sawan Somwar: August 12, 2024

Fifth Sawan Somwar: August 19, 2024 (end of Shravan month)

Sawan Somwar rituals and significance

During the month of Shravan, devotees pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, seeking their blessings and bringing prosperity into the family. Monday is a special day dedicated to the Lord Neelkatha; however, it holds extra significance when it falls within the month of Sawan. To seek Lord Shiva's blessings, devotees visit the temple and carry out several rituals, including fasting from sunrise to dusk, doing Rudrabhishekam, and praying to God. This ritual is followed every Monday of the holy month. Performing these rituals will bring abundance, positivity, and goodwill to your family.