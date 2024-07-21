Sawan Mahina: 5 Sabudana Dishes To Savour For Shravan Vrat

By: Rahul M | July 21, 2024
This year, Sawan, or the holy month of Shravan, starts on July 22 (Monday) and ends on August 19 (Monday)
All images from Canva
During Shravan, many devotees fast and perform rituals for Lord Shiva. Here are five sabudana dishes you can savour this shravan month
Sabudana Khichdi is a staple meal during fasting in India. It is flavourful and nutritious, satisfies you and keeps you fuller for the day
Another popular delight, Sabudanan Vada, is a perfect snack for your vrat, offering flavours and crunchiness in every bite
Next, Sabudana Dosa is a gluten-free and healthy variant of the popular South Indian dosa. It is made with soaked sabudana batter instead of rice
Sabudana Kheer is a creamy and sweet delight that you must try for Sawan vrat. It is easy to make, offering a great dessert option
Apart from kheer, you can also have Sabudana Laddoo, which is nutritious and sweet, making another dessert offering
Thanks For Reading!