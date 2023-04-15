 Save the Elephant Day: Date, significance, and all you need to know
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSave the Elephant Day: Date, significance, and all you need to know

Save the Elephant Day: Date, significance, and all you need to know

'Save the Elephant Day' is a moment to remember the jumbos and protect them from unlikely happenings and torture.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Save the Elephant Day: Date, significance, and all you need to know | Pixabay

You might be aware that elephants despite being both cute and fierce are prey to poaching. 'Save the Elephant Day' is a moment to remember the jumbos and protect them from unlikely happenings and torture.

African bush elephants and Asian elephants are both listed as endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), while African forest elephants are classed as critically endangered. Elephant populations have reportedly been decreasing due to various threats, and the day aims to change this alarming trend by educating people about the animal and the plights they face.

Organizations such as the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Fauna & Flora International (FFI), and the Elephant Crisis Fund (ECF), among others, are known for protecting these creatures and ensuring their good health.

Read Also
World Elephant Day: Reason why it is celebrated
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside Sabyasachi exquisite store in Mumbai which is nothing less than an art museum

Inside Sabyasachi exquisite store in Mumbai which is nothing less than an art museum

Save the Elephant Day: Date, significance, and all you need to know

Save the Elephant Day: Date, significance, and all you need to know

Women leaders are leaving jobs due to the 'great breakup', states new McKinsey & Co report

Women leaders are leaving jobs due to the 'great breakup', states new McKinsey & Co report

World Voice Day 2023: 7 Quotes that will make you realise the power of your voice

World Voice Day 2023: 7 Quotes that will make you realise the power of your voice

World Semicolon Day: Nothing too bookish, the reason why it is celebrated is a must know

World Semicolon Day: Nothing too bookish, the reason why it is celebrated is a must know