Save the Elephant Day: Date, significance, and all you need to know | Pixabay

You might be aware that elephants despite being both cute and fierce are prey to poaching. 'Save the Elephant Day' is a moment to remember the jumbos and protect them from unlikely happenings and torture.

African bush elephants and Asian elephants are both listed as endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), while African forest elephants are classed as critically endangered. Elephant populations have reportedly been decreasing due to various threats, and the day aims to change this alarming trend by educating people about the animal and the plights they face.

Organizations such as the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Fauna & Flora International (FFI), and the Elephant Crisis Fund (ECF), among others, are known for protecting these creatures and ensuring their good health.

