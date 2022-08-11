e-Paper Get App

World Elephant Day: Reason why it is celebrated

World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12. Reportedly, there are 1.3 million elephants in Africa who are facing a lot of issues. Some of them include trade of ivory, habitat loss, and poaching.

World Elephant Day creates awareness about safeguarding the elephant specie. Illegal ivory trade has been the grandest threat to the elephant family. They are assassinated for their tusks, their skin, and their meat. Illegal ivory trade has resulted in the elephant population reducing by 30% over the past two decades.

Habitat destruction has been another threat to elephants. They need ample space to roam but sadly their habitat is being ruined at a rapid rate.

Land developers, farmers, and forestry companies are responsible for deforestation and in the reduction of elephant habitat.

