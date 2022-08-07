Watch video: Men stop midway to take selfie with elephant herd; check what happened

Image credit: Google

A shocking clip of a group of people trying to take selfies with elephants has been trending on social media. In the clip, people were seen stopping their cars close to the herd as they were trying to cross the road.

The clip was posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu and the video has irked social media users.

The clip begins with a group of men stopping their vehicles to click pictures. Two men were seen clicking selfies with the elephant herd. One elephant is seen getting irritated and running towards the group in anger.

“Selfie craze with wildlife can be deadly. These people were simply lucky that these gentle giants chose to pardon their behaviour. Otherwise, it does not take much for mighty elephants to teach people a lesson,” was the caption written.

Selfie craze with wildlife can be deadly. These people were simply lucky that these gentle giants chose to pardon their behaviour. Otherwise, it does not take much for mighty elephants to teach people a lesson. video-shared pic.twitter.com/tdxxIDlA03 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 6, 2022

Saw video today of some selfie-crazy idiots trying that with a Tiger in Ranthambhore. Ran to their vehicle Tiger came nearer and then tried luck again and had to speed the safari vehicle because Tiger was mildly chasing them. One lost his mobile. — Piyush Kulshreshtha (@ThinkersPad) August 6, 2022

Cases of selfies with bisons and then being gored in the Nilgiris are heard. The animal is then blamed. Totally unfair. Humans intimidate them.#stopselfieswithanimals — radhika shastry (@radhikashastry) August 7, 2022

Did that elephant just say, "aukaat me reh samjhe"??😂 pic.twitter.com/dYel4kSE8a — Yash (@itsoutrageeyash) August 6, 2022

Many netizens wrote about how the men were saved. Others expressed that animal corridors need to be made to reduce such incidents.