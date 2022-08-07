Watch video: Men stop midway to take selfie with elephant herd; check what happened

A shocking clip of a group of people trying to take selfies with elephants has been trending on social media. In the clip, people were seen stopping their cars close to the herd as they were trying to cross the road.
The clip was posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu and the video has irked social media users.
The clip begins with a group of men stopping their vehicles to click pictures. Two men were seen clicking selfies with the elephant herd. One elephant is seen getting irritated and running towards the group in anger.
“Selfie craze with wildlife can be deadly. These people were simply lucky that these gentle giants chose to pardon their behaviour. Otherwise, it does not take much for mighty elephants to teach people a lesson,” was the caption written.
Many netizens wrote about how the men were saved. Others expressed that animal corridors need to be made to reduce such incidents.
