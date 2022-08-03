e-Paper Get App

Shocking! Rare white elephant born in western Myanmar

AFPUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
Image credit: Google

A rare white elephant has been born in western Myanmar, state media said on Wednesday, unveiling what many in the Buddhist-majority country believe to be an auspicious creature. Born last month in western Rakhine state, the baby weighs about 80 kilograms (180 pounds) and stands roughly 70 cm (two-and-a-half feet) tall, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

Footage released by state TV showed the tusker tot following his mother to a river and being washed by its keepers, and later feeding from her.

The mother — a 33-year-old called Zar Nan Hla — is kept by the Myanma Timber Enterprise in Rakhine state, the Global New Light said, adding the baby possessed seven of the eight characteristics associated with rare white elephants.

“Pearl-coloured eyes, plantain branch-shaped back, white hair, a distinctive tail, auspicious plot signs on the skin, five claws on the front legs and four on the back legs and big ears," the newspaper reported.

Social media users first posted about the birth of the elephant — which has not been named yet — late last month.

Historically, white elephants were considered extremely auspicious in Southeast Asian culture, and the region’s ancient rulers acquired as many as they could to boost their fortunes.

But the ruinous cost of keeping the beasts in appropriately lavish style gave rise to the modern expression in which a “white elephant" is a useless, if beautiful, possession.

There are currently six white elephants in captivity in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, according to state media — mostly from Rakhine state and the southern Ayeyarwady region.

With Myanmar reeling from a military coup last year and its bloody crackdown on dissent, the reaction of many on social media was muted or sceptical.

“Am I colourblind if it just looks brown to me?" posted one user. “Elephants were important only in the old eras," said another.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Pending vacancies in central universities to be filled in 18 months: Education minister Dharmendra...

NEET bra removal row: Kerala HC asks NTA response to PIL for standard exam protocol across India

Congress calls meeting of all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs tomorrow at 9:45 am

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women's hockey team defeat Canada 3-2, qualifies for semis

Congress HQs 'under siege', claim party leaders; police says barricades put to avoid untoward...

