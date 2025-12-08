Sara Khan Turns Pahadi Bride In Classic Red Lehenga & Gold Jewellery For Hindu Wedding With Krrish Pathak: Check Out New Wedding Pictures

Sara Khan tied the knot with Krrish Pathak | Instagram

Television actress Sara Khan, beloved for her roles in Bidaai, Ram Milaayi Jodi and Sasural Simar Ka, has officially tied the knot with actor Krrish Pathak, son of veteran artist Sunil Lahri, in a grand two-faith ceremony. After registering their marriage in October, the couple honoured both their cultural roots this week—Saaraa with a beautiful Nikah and Krrish with a traditional Hindu wedding.

Sharing the first wedding pictures online, the actress wrote, “QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak… Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes.” The images quickly went viral, with fans pouring love on the town's newlywed jodi.

Now new pictures posted by Sara show captured Krrish applying sindoor on her forehead during the Hindu ceremony. She expressed the heartfelt moment as, “Maang ka ye sindoor sirf laal nahi, mera ‘HUM’ ka noor hai…"

Sara Khan's Hindu bridal look

For her pheras, Sara chose to honour Hindu tradition with a deep red bridal lehenga from the shelves of fashion label Kalighata. The lehenga was intricately adorned with gold threadwork, giving it a rich, heirloom appeal. She completed her ensemble with two matching red dupattas, one draped gracefully over her shoulder and the other covering her head, perfectly capturing the timeless bridal aesthetic.

Sara’s jewellery choices were equally timeless and stunning. She wore layered gold necklaces with intricate detailing, paired with heavy jhumkas that framed her face. A traditional nath, a bold maang tika, and stacked gold kadas and bangles further rounded off her classic bridal look.

Meanwhile, Krrish complemented her bridal radiance in a burgundy sherwani embroidered with subtle gold motifs.

Actress' Nikah ensemble

For the Nikah ceremony, Sara donned a cream-hued traditional outfit with delicate silver and gold embellishments. She styled the ensemble with a matching embroidered dupatta that gracefully covered her head. Her choice of accessories perfectly complemented the look with silver and pearl jewellery, including a necklace, mangtikka and matching earrings.

Krrish matched her aesthetic in a cream sherwani, giving the ceremony a beautifully coordinated finish.