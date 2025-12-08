Karan Johar Opens Up About 'Travel Anxiety' During Flights Amid IndiGo Chaos: Says He Pops A Pill & Prays For Sleep

Amid nationwide chaos caused by thousands of IndiGo flight cancellations, filmmaker Karan Johar has sparked conversation online with a candid Instagram post about his long-standing struggle with travel anxiety. His humorous yet vulnerable confession has resonated with many Indians already frustrated by disrupted travel plans.

“I Reach the Airport Before the Staff Arrives”

Karan revealed that his anxiety begins even before he leaves home. He admitted that he reaches the airport “absurdly early,” sometimes even before the staff is at their counters.

Once inside the airport lounge, his mind goes into overdrive. Johar says he repeatedly checks his passport and boarding pass,“not once, but around 50 times,” fearing he might misplace them.

Even after boarding, he remains on edge until the pilot announces the total flight duration. According to him, this information feels like it determines how he will emotionally survive the journey.

Turbulence triggers and the need for constant reassurance

The filmmaker shared that the pilot’s weather update is the most crucial moment for him. A promise of a “smooth ride” brings instant relief, but any mention of “bumps ahead” keeps him anxious for the entire flight.

During shorter flights, he obsessively checks the flight map every few minutes. For long-haul journeys, he relies on sleep medication, joking that even while asleep, his subconscious stays alert for turbulence.

In a relatable confession, Karan said he becomes extraordinarily polite to the cabin crew, believing that kindness will help him if an emergency arises. He described flashing a wide smile and thanking them at every possible moment.

As the plane prepares to land, another anxious habit kicks in, he feels a powerful need to exit the aircraft as quickly as possible. Johar joked that he tries to overtake others like he’s competing in a “limboo race,” for no real reason except the urge to get out.

He ended his post by teasing that he has several “packing quirks,” promising to share them in another update.

What exactly is travel anxiety?

Travel anxiety refers to the intense worry or fear associated with any form of travel, especially flying. Experts say it often stems from:

-Fear of losing control

-Worries about turbulence or mechanical issues

-Stress from planning or time pressure

-Past negative travel experiences

-Unfamiliar environments or airports

IndiGo’s flight cancellation crisis

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has been facing massive operational disruptions. Since December 5, 2025, more than 2,000 flights have been abruptly cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across major airports.

The large-scale cancellations have sparked outrage on social media and forced government officials to intervene. Travelers are struggling with last-minute rebooking's, inflated ticket prices on other carriers, and hours-long queues at help desks.