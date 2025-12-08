Ranveer Singh Styles Ganji With Cherry Blossom Jacket Worth ₹3.5 Lakhs; Look Is Proof That Pink Is New Chic Shade For Men

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | December 08, 2025
Known for his fearless style choices, Ranveer Singh once again pushed boundaries by spotlighting a cherry-blossom pink jacket, inspired from Japan's sakura season
The actor donned a chic outerwear from Louis Vuitton's FW25 collection, a collaboration by Pharrell Williams and Japanese designer Nigo
The jacket, priced at ₹3.5 lakhs, featured quilted lining, a textured leather collar, pearly snap buttons, and an LV leather label
Ranveer intentionally kept the rest of the outfit understated with a plain white tank and relaxed beige trousers, ensuring the pink jacket remained the hero of the entire look
Completing the fit, he opted for sleek white sneakers and retro white-framed sunglasses, adding a sporty yet polished finish
No Ranveer look is complete without accessories. He added edgy silver chains, bracelets and layered lockets
The actor sealed the ensemble with his trademark diamond studs, which complemented the jacket without overwhelming it
