Ranveer Singh Styles Ganji With Cherry Blossom Jacket Worth ₹3.5 Lakhs; Look Is Proof That Pink Is New Chic Shade For Men

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | December 08, 2025

Known for his fearless style choices, Ranveer Singh once again pushed boundaries by spotlighting a cherry-blossom pink jacket, inspired from Japan's sakura season

The actor donned a chic outerwear from Louis Vuitton's FW25 collection, a collaboration by Pharrell Williams and Japanese designer Nigo

The jacket, priced at ₹3.5 lakhs, featured quilted lining, a textured leather collar, pearly snap buttons, and an LV leather label

Ranveer intentionally kept the rest of the outfit understated with a plain white tank and relaxed beige trousers, ensuring the pink jacket remained the hero of the entire look

Completing the fit, he opted for sleek white sneakers and retro white-framed sunglasses, adding a sporty yet polished finish

No Ranveer look is complete without accessories. He added edgy silver chains, bracelets and layered lockets

The actor sealed the ensemble with his trademark diamond studs, which complemented the jacket without overwhelming it

Thanks For Reading!

Sara Khan Turns Pahadi Bride In Classic Red Lehenga & Gold Jewellery For Hindu Wedding With Krrish...
Find out More