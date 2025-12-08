 Bodhi Day 2025: Know Why This Auspicious Day Is Dedicated To Gautam Buddha?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleBodhi Day 2025: Know Why This Auspicious Day Is Dedicated To Gautam Buddha?

Bodhi Day 2025: Know Why This Auspicious Day Is Dedicated To Gautam Buddha?

Bodhi Day's origins can be found over 2,500 years ago in the life of Siddhartha Gautama, a prince who gave up his royal existence after seeing suffering in the world. He meditated under the Bodhi tree at Bodh Gaya, India, as part of his search to find a remedy for human suffering.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Bodhi Day 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Bodhi Day is an auspicious day that teaches the significance of the Dharma and the teachings of the Buddha in attaining Nirvana and alleviating suffering. It highlights the Noble Eightfold Path as a framework for ethical and cognitive development. This auspicious day is observed every year on December 8. On this day, Buddhists honours Siddhartha Gautama's attainment of enlightenment, prompting contemplation of their personal path to enlightenment. The Day serves as an occasion for reflection, meditation, and recommitting to upholding the Buddha's teachings, promoting wisdom, compassion, and detachment.

About Bodhi Day

Bodhi Day's origins can be found over 2,500 years ago in the life of Siddhartha Gautama, a prince who gave up his royal existence after seeing suffering in the world. He meditated under the Bodhi tree at Bodh Gaya, India, as part of his search to find a remedy for human suffering. Siddhartha attained enlightenment following days of rigorous meditation, obtaining a deep understanding of the nature of suffering, its causes and the way to freedom. This epiphany signified his transformation from a prince to the Buddha, the 'awakened one'. In honour of this pivotal event, Bodhi Day serves as a reminder to Buddhists of the transformational power of spiritual practice and the insight gained with persistence and meditation.

Significance

FPJ Shorts
Pehchan Announces the MyMumbai 2026 Calendar Project Showcasing Stories Captured by Mumbai’s Homeless Communities
Pehchan Announces the MyMumbai 2026 Calendar Project Showcasing Stories Captured by Mumbai’s Homeless Communities
'Acting Like Jaya Bachchan': Rekha Pushes Away Female Fan Asking For Selfie At Mumbai Airport, Netizens Slams Her – VIDEO
'Acting Like Jaya Bachchan': Rekha Pushes Away Female Fan Asking For Selfie At Mumbai Airport, Netizens Slams Her – VIDEO
What is 4680 Bharat Cell? Ola Electric's New S1 Pro+ Mass Deliveries Begin With First-Ever Indigenous Battery Technology
What is 4680 Bharat Cell? Ola Electric's New S1 Pro+ Mass Deliveries Begin With First-Ever Indigenous Battery Technology
SCM's 7,741 Projects Amounting To ₹1,55,386 Crore Completed, Remaining Worth ₹9,425 Crore On The Brink Of Completion
SCM's 7,741 Projects Amounting To ₹1,55,386 Crore Completed, Remaining Worth ₹9,425 Crore On The Brink Of Completion

Bodhi Day reminds Buddhists that all beings have the ability to achieve enlightenment through regular meditation, moral behaviour, and the pursuit of knowledge. It emphasises the significance of the Dharma and Buddha's teachings as a means to reach Nirvana and eradicate suffering. Bodhi Day highlights the significance of the Noble Eightfold Path, providing a useful framework for moral and intellectual growth.

Read Also
Indore’s Oldest Buddha Temple Lies In Oblivion
article-image

How do people celebrate this day?

Buddhists observe Bodhi Day with activities such as meditation, chanting, and studying the Dharma to honour the Buddha's enlightenment. Festivities typically involve illuminating lamps and adorning trees with lights and decorations, contemplating the Buddha's teachings, and engaging in acts of kindness and compassion. Others might also partake in a customary meal of tea and cake.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

These Simple Ayurvedic Tips May Help Your Fight Infertility

These Simple Ayurvedic Tips May Help Your Fight Infertility

Travel: Visit These 7 Astounding Temples In India On The Occasion Of Bodhi Day

Travel: Visit These 7 Astounding Temples In India On The Occasion Of Bodhi Day

Bodhi Day 2025: Know Why This Auspicious Day Is Dedicated To Gautam Buddha?

Bodhi Day 2025: Know Why This Auspicious Day Is Dedicated To Gautam Buddha?

Ranveer Singh Styles Ganji With Cherry Blossom Jacket Worth ₹3.5 Lakhs; Look Is Proof That Pink Is...

Ranveer Singh Styles Ganji With Cherry Blossom Jacket Worth ₹3.5 Lakhs; Look Is Proof That Pink Is...

Karan Johar Opens Up About 'Travel Anxiety' During Flights Amid IndiGo Chaos: Says He Pops A Pill &...

Karan Johar Opens Up About 'Travel Anxiety' During Flights Amid IndiGo Chaos: Says He Pops A Pill &...