 Sabarimala Temple Darshan Route: Here's How To Reach Kerala's Sabarimala Temple
Sabarimala Temple is a Hindu pilgrimage located in the Western Ghats of Kerala, India. Here's how you can travel to this popular shrine.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Sabarimala Temple, Kerala | File Image

The Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sasta Temple, popularly called Sabarimala Temple, is a Hindu pilgrimage located in the heart of Kerala, India. This beloved shrine is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa and is considered one of the most significant sites among the devotees.

Every year, during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival, the temple attracts millions of devotees from across India and even worldwide. The temple's special customs and traditions, like the 41-day spiritual purification ritual (Vrata) and walking up the hill to the temple, make it an important cultural and religious site.

Sabarimala Temple, Kerala

Sabarimala Temple, Kerala | Canva

As the festive season begins, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has introduced a new virtual queue system to control the large number of devotees visiting Sabarimala temple. This system limits the number of online reservations to 70,000 per day, which will provide access to the sacred pilgrimage. Devotees can book their spots and receive a QR code to scan at the temple's entrance by using the TDB website or app.

article-image

How to reach Sabarimala Temple?

Pilgrims can reach Sabarimala Temple by walking from two main routes:

The Pamba Route

Known as the Neelimala Route, it is a shorter route, about 5 kilometres long. It is the pilgrimage route that is most frequently taken.

The Erumeli Road

This longer path, known as the Periya Pathai (long trail), is roughly 40 kilometres long. Eventually, this route joins the Pamba route.

Note: Bookings for the Pamba route are currently open.

Travel by Road

For those travelling by road, the ideal way is to reach Erumeli first. From Erumeli, you can take the Mannarakulanji-Chalakkayam Road to reach Pamba and then trek through the forest road to the temple.

Important: This route can be challenging and is not advised for people with poor health.

By Four-Wheelers

You can find private vehicles at all nearby railway stations. These vehicles will wait at Pamba until you return from the temple.

If you are in a small group of less than three people, you can also take autorickshaws from nearby locations. You can negotiate the fare directly with the drivers.

By following these routes and transportation options, you can easily make your way to Sabarimala Temple for your pilgrimage.

