Sabarimala Temple Online Booking 2024: Date, Steps To Book Virtual Queue Darshan Tickets, Registration Process & More

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has put in place a virtual queue system to manage the large number of devotees visiting the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. This system streamlines access to the holy pilgrimage by controlling the number of online reservations at 70,000 per day. Using the TDB website or app, pilgrims can book their spots and get a QR code to scan at the temple's entrance.

However, there is some confusion surrounding this initiative because the state government had previously announced that Sabarimala would have 80,000 daily slots. Because of this disparity, there has been speculation that the 10,000 remaining slots might be open for spot reservations.

Sabarimala is an important pilgrimage of Southern India devoted to swami Ayappa.



Furthermore, contrary to previous announcements, the government has clarified that travellers who did not make online reservations will still be permitted to have darshan, even though the original plan was to limit access to only those who registered online.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) website, Sabarimala Temple will be open for Thulamaasa Pooja from October 16, 2024 to October 21, 2024 and Chithira Aatta Vishesha Pooja from October 30, 2024 to October 31, 2024.

How to book Sabarimala online pass and virtual ticket:

People who wish to witness the Sabarimala Temple can register online and book their spot using the below steps:

Login: Visit the TDB website or app and log in using your phone number and email address.

Registration: If this is your first time, create a new user ID. An OTP will be sent to your phone for confirmation.

Fill in details: Provide your name, address, mobile number, and ID proof details. Accepted forms of ID include an Aadhaar card, voter card, or passport.

Continue: Click the "Continue" button, after which you will receive another OTP for verification.

Select date: Choose your preferred date for the temple visit.

Submit: Click the submit button to complete your booking.