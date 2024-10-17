Kerala: New Head Priests Selected For Sabarimala & Malikappuram Devi Temples

Sabarimala Temple | File Pic

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): S Arun Kumar Namboothiri of Thottathil Madom at Shakthikulangara in Kollam was on Thursday selected as the Melsanthi (head priest) of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

Vasudevan Namboothiri of Thirumangalathu Illam at Olavanna, Kozhikode, was selected as the head priest of the Malikappuram Devi temple.

They will take charge on November 16, 2024, on the eve of the commencement of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala.

About The Selection Proceedings

The selection proceedings were held at Sannidhanam after Usha Pooja at Ayyappa Temple Sabarimala. The selections were made by drawing lots.

Rishikesh Varma, a representative of the Pandalam Palace, drew lots for Sabarimala Melashanti.

The selection of head priest to Malikappuram was held at Malikappuram; the lot was done by Vaishnavi, a child representative of the Pandalam palace.

Devaswom Board President PS Prasanth, Members A Ajikumar, G Sundaresan, Devaswom Commissioner CV Prakash, Special Commissioner R Jayakrishnan and other officials were present at the time of the lot.

Earlier on October 15, CM Pinarayai Viajaya said that the Kerala government will ensure that pilgrims arriving at Sabarimala without online registration or awareness of the system will still have a smooth darshan.

He pointed out that in previous years, darshan for such pilgrims had been assured. The Chief Minister was responding to a submission made by MLA V Joy in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Detailed Meetings Held For The Mandala-Makaravilakku Pilgrimage Season

In preparation for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, detailed meetings were held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister and attended by the Devaswom Minister, Travancore Devaswom Board officials, police, and district administration to plan and ensure smooth pilgrimage arrangements.

"To enhance the facilities at Sannidhanam, Pampa, and the base camps for all devotees, coordination has been strengthened between departments and agencies, including the Travancore Devaswom Board, police, forest, health, public works, fire and rescue, legal metrology, disaster management, food and civil supplies, irrigation, KSEB, KSRTC, BSNL, Water Authority, and the Pollution Control Board," said Vijayan.

He said that arrangements include ambulance services at Nilakkal and Pampa, the establishment of 12 emergency medical centers, collaboration with the Forest Department to set up medical centers along the Karimala route, and ensuring the availability of cardiologists. Road maintenance and safety measures on the forest routes have also been prioritized, along with provisions for pilgrims arriving from other states.

About The Mandala-Makaravilakku Season

The Mandala-Makaravilakku season is a two-month annual pilgrimage season to the Sabarimala temple.

The temple is only open for worship during the Mandala Pooja, Makaravilakku, and Maha Thirumal Sankranti, and the first five days of each Malayalam month.

