Tamil Nadu: At least 62 injured after bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims falls in deep gorge in Pathanamthitta

Visuals of the accident | Twitter

On Tuesday, a bus carrying over 60 Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu fell into deep pit in Pathanamthitta district. Many are feared injured.

The incident occurred at 1:15 pm when a bus carrying more than 60 worshippers from Tamil Nadu was returning from Sabarimala. According to reports, the bus, which was carrying 68 passengers including 7 children, veered off the road and plunged into a ravine. Emergency services, including the police and fire department, were quickly dispatched to the scene and commenced rescue efforts.

According to local media, residents claimed that the injured victims were not promptly transported to the hospital due to a delay in ambulance service. The police stated that 62 individuals sustained injuries, with some in critical condition, and have been transferred to various hospitals in Pathanamthitta and Erumely.

Twenty individuals were rescued from the accident site and taken to Kottayam Medical College hospital. Emergency services, including ambulances, fire department personnel, and police, arrived at the scene to carry out rescue and aid operations. The accident occurred at the third bend on Ilavunkal Erumeli Road. It is noteworthy that the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala commenced its annual Uthram festival on March 26, 2023.