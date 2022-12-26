Mandala Puja, the 41-day-long Mandala Kalam for Sabarimala pilgrims and Lord Ayyappa devotees ends

Mandala Puja | Twitter

Kerala's Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple observes the special period called Mandala Kalam in order to welcome pilgrims to the holy shrine. Mandala Puja is an important ritual performed at the temple at the end of the special period. The ritual marks the end of the 41-day austerity observed by the devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

Mandala Kalam which started on November 17, the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrishchikam, is about to end this Tuesday, i.e. December 27, 2022.

During the Mandala Kalam, devotees try to advance in their spiritual path by leaving intoxicants and bad habits from their life. They opt to lead a pious and simple life to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyapa who was a celibate (Brahmachari). They wear a Rudraksha or Tulsi mala along with black clothes. Ayyappa’s locket is also worn till they visit the Ayyappa Temple during this auspicious period.

The significance of Mandala Pooja is mentioned in many of the Puranas. According to these religious scriptures, a person’s destiny can witness positive change only when they perform the Mandala Pooja. “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa” is the key chant that echoes from the devotees who also recite other hymns and prayers towards God.