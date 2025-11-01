Guiding Light: When The Gods Awaken, So Do We |

As the soft sun of early November spreads across the ghats of Varanasi and the shores of Mumbai, a quiet shift ripples through creation. Today is Dev Uthani Ekadashi, the sacred day when the gods are said to awaken after their four-month cosmic slumber, ushering in a new pulse of divine activity. The long Chaturmas, the period of rest for the Devas, ends, and with their awakening begins a renewed movement of light, life, and auspicious energy. It is as if the universe itself draws a deep breath, ready to rise again!

Just days later, on Dev Diwali (Nov 5), the ghats will glow with lamps to honour this celestial awakening, the light of the gods returning to illuminate the mortal world. The Ganga will shimmer with diyas, and across India, from the holy city of Kashi to the seaside homes of Mumbai, the same truth is felt: when divinity awakens, our own souls are called to rise.

In India’s ancient rhythm of faith, this is also the season when auspicious muhurats return after months of pause. Weddings, new ventures, and sacred vows find their time once more. But beneath the rituals lies a subtler call: this is also the muhurat for inner renewal. Just as the gods awaken to resume their cosmic duties, we too are invited to awaken from our own dormancy to stir our spiritual energies, to realign our inner light with the rhythm of the universe.

Outside, the season itself transforms, the air grows cooler, the skies clearer, and a golden calm spreads through the day. In this gentle turning of nature, there is a message of transformation: that rest and renewal are part of the same divine cycle. The world teaches us that awakening is not a sudden blaze, but a steady rekindling, with the soul remembering its own luminosity.

As diyas will soon flicker along the ghats of Mumbai’s seafront temples and in countless homes, may we too light a small lamp within—for clarity, for compassion, and for awakening. For, in truth, when the gods awaken, they do not awaken alone.