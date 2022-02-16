Sabarimala authorities allege false online campaign run against temple, which shows woman with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi violate rules

The office bearers of the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), the body which runs the famous Sabarimala temple, on Wednesday alleged that a false online campaign was being run against the temple where a woman accompanying Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is said to have violated the rules of the temple.

According to the rules of the temple, women aged between 10 to 50 years are barred entry.

Chiranjeevi and his team came and prayed at the temple on Sunday.

On Monday the social media was abuzz that temple rules were violated as a young woman had entered the temple located on top of a hillock.

TDB President Anandagopan said it is unfortunate that a smear campaign is being run on the social media alleging that temple rules were violated.

"In the first place, the woman who accompanied the actor has visited the temple in the past as well. I have got her Aadhaar card and her date of birth is mentioned as 1966. I fail to understand why are people trying to create issues when there was no violation at all," said the TDB President.

"We have decided to approach the police with a complaint against this wrong online campaign and take action against the alleged accused persons, Anandagopan added.

Incidentally, the woman who accompanied Chiranjeevi was the wife of one of the leading business tycoons from Hyderabad and a staunch devotee of Lord Ayyappa.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 06:25 PM IST