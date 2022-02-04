Rose Day 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

The Valentine's Week is not special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love.

The first half of the celebration begins from February 7 and ends on the 14th of February 'Valentine's Day', while the days later follow in for fun - slap day, kick day, etc.

The initial one on the list is the Rose Day, celebrated on February 7 by gifting the beautiful and fragrant roses to the loved ones. It is believed to be a gesture of affection and romance to offer a rose to the one close to one's heart. The rose is a great tool to express one's fondness and reveal how important they are in your life.

So if you want to stay with the trend and celebrate the festive mood of Rose Day, you can send these Happy Rose Day wishes and messages.

"I have chosen these red roses in their full bloom to express my love for you because you are my better half. Happy Rose Day."

"Anything in this world is possible for me because only you can understand the feelings of my heart for you. Wishing you happy Rose Day."

"Our relationship is like these beautiful roses that are full of fragrance, tenderness, love, and sensation."

"With this bouquet of Red Roses, All I want to say that I love you my life. I present to you my intense love and affection that makes my world complete."

"With you by my side, I do not care about my thorns! Happy Rose Day to the love of my existence!"

"Wishing you a very happy and lovely rose day to the most precious person in my life."

"To me, your love is the sweet fragrance of rose that reminds me always of you. Happy Rose Day."

"Sending you a bunch of roses on this day to express my love for you which is as deep, pure, and beautiful. Happy Rose Day!"

"You are the rose of my life! Happy Rose Day!"

"A red rose for love and a yellow rose for friendship to the person in whom I see my lover and friend both."

"You have given me the love that awakens the soul and sets a fire in the heart. A rose for the Rose of my life’s garden."

"My love is like a rose divided into two, the leaves I give to others, but the rose I give to you."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 12:33 PM IST