Love at first sight Vs Falling in love slowly: What would you prefer?

New Delhi: Seventy-three per cent of dating App QuackQuack users have felt irresistibly attracted to someone they have seen or met for the first time at least once in their lives. This could be solely based on their appearance, personality, aura, or scent.

The survey was conducted on users between the ages of 24 and 30 in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities had a slightly different opinion. A whopping 53 per cent believe that love at first sight is not true love, but rather infatuation, crush, or a "butterflies in your stomach" type of feeling.

Closer look at falling in love gradually: Long-held belief holds that the best way to determine if you're in love with someone is to spend as much time as possible with that person. When users were polled, 81 per cent of men aged 28 to 32 from Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities said the only true love that exists is the one that happens over time. Sure, meeting new people and having new experiences is important, but not everyone is meant to stay in your life forever, and not every connection you make with them is one of love.

It's all a personal choice: When it comes to love and relationships, most of us have the "love at first sight" idea ingrained in our heads from watching it in movies and sitcoms so many times. According to a the survey, 60 per cent of users aged 18 to 23 were interested in finding a partner they were instantly drawn to and with whom they could share a deep, meaningful connection. On the contrary, 73 per cent of users desired to take their time and allow their best relationships to form, with both partners understanding and respecting each other. Perhaps the best way to find out what works for you is to experiment and learn from your mistakes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Online dating: More women look for emotional attachment than men

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:00 AM IST