Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Writes About Balancing Screen Time And Play Time

In the past few years, especially since the Covid-19 lockdown, devices have become an integral part of children’s lives. Whether it's gaming, research, or education, much of what children do is now on phones, tablets, and laptops. My daughter, too, does most of her research for school on the Internet. Gone are the days of pen and paper as their use has drastically reduced. However, it's essential to balance screen time and activities away from the screen. I ensure that Samara has time for other interests besides being glued to her device.

In my previous columns, I have often emphasised that children mimic their parents. If they constantly see us on our phones or computers, they will do the same. Usually, when we need to finish our work, we hand them a device to keep them occupied. Or even during meals to get the child to eat without a fuss. This habit can create challenges and it’s something parents need to address mindfully. Ultimately, it's about being a role model — setting boundaries like no phones during meals and spending quality time together.

Limiting screen time is something I try to enforce with Samara – I might not always succeed, but I try! One way I monitor her phone usage is by ensuring she is using it only for studies. I have also installed parental control apps that allow me to keep an eye on her usage. Still, she enjoys gaming on the laptop or tablet, and I do allow that flexibility, but with limitations. She is allowed to use a laptop for homework but not for entertainment during study time. If she wants to speak with friends, she can use her phone. But when it comes to schoolwork, the laptop is strictly for educational purposes. I also encourage her to explore activities that don’t involve screens.

Differentiating between home and learning environments is essential. After schoolwork, take breaks from devices and engage in outdoor or creative activities, or even indoors like board games, etc. Encourage them to explore creative hobbies like reading, drawing, painting, crafts, and more. There are activities beyond screens that can involve the entire family. Watching a TV show together, for instance, can be a fun, shared experience. It could be educational or just plain comedy, but it brings the family together. Encouraging children to read books or visit the library is another great way to move away from devices. Setting defined screen time limits is crucial, and children need to understand the importance of balancing their time.

These days it's a common practice to spend time on the phone before sleeping. While it can be a way of relieving stress for parents, but for children it can be an unhealthy practice. Research has proven that devices emit blue light, which disrupts our sleep. Thus, even as parents, we should refrain from using devices. This will set an example for children and they, too, will not insist on using their phones.

When I was a kid, I didn’t have devices and my source of entertainment was calling friends to play sports like cricket, football, or swimming. So many times my brother and I along with our friends would gather to play cricket. We engaged in physical activities for hours. These days, I see a stark contrast. Even when my daughter’s friends visit, they are all on their devices, playing games, and communicating with each other through the phone or tablet instead of talking. I have tried to put an end to this bizarre practice and I encourage them to do something else.

Playtime is vital for children’s growth, and setting aside time for it is crucial. It doesn't have to be a structured sport — hide and seek or other simple games can work wonders. However, what troubles me is how hooked children are on their devices today. When you try to limit screen time, they often argue that their friends have the same privileges, making it difficult for parents to say no.

Yet, managing screen time is necessary. Once the homework is done, it’s important to take devices away and allow kids to experience life beyond the screen. A ‘technology break’ is something every child — and adult — needs.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer, and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)